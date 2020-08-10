With high school football cancelled statewide due to COVID-19, local partners are getting creative to keep Culpeper youth involved and engaged.
Koons of Culpeper is partnering with the Culpeper Police Department, Eastern View High School and Culpeper County High School to host an upcoming Madden 20 Tournament for select ninth to twelfth graders.
The three-day event will take place 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. August 15, 16 and 22 at the car dealership, 401 James Madison Highway. Student participants will be divided into teams based on their high school and compete against their classmates.
The winning team from each high school will get $100. In the second round, the top team of each school will battle each other, the winning team earning another $100.
The final battle will be the champion team against General Manager Tyler Koons and a Culpeper police officer. If the student team wins, they will receive another $200.
To sign up, send your name, school and contact information in a private message to Koons Automotive of Culpeper on Culpeper or Instagram or contact 540/812-2444. Students from each school will be randomly chosen to participate in event at which current health regulations will be in place including proper distance.
Are you ready for some football?
