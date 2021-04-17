Lab pros work behind the scenes in COVID-19 battle

From the early days of the pandemic, Pia Caya Eusta heard news reports about all the testing being done to determine who had COVID-19.
Nothing was ever said about medical laboratory professionals like her who worked behind the scenes to process the tests. While a lot of attention and thank-you cards went to doctors and nurses on the frontline—and deservedly so—there was no mention of those waging war on a hidden battlefield, armed with test tubes and microscopes.
One day last spring, the workload in the lab at Mary Washington Hospital became particularly overwhelming as technicians dealt with all the normal specimens and cultures they process as well as the growing virus load. Regulations regarding COVID-19 tests were changing several times a day at that point, and lab workers had to follow 23 pages of instructions just to process one test, said Melody Wright, supervisor in the lab’s department of pathology.
“It was crazy, just crazy,” she recalled.
Even Caya Eusta, who loves the study of organisms that can’t be seen with the naked eye, began to question her decision to become a microbiologist. When she saw colleagues doing the same and struggling with the workload, the Philippines native decided to do something about it.
“I said let me lift their spirits up by giving them some hope,” she said.
Caya Eusta started the #LoveforLabPros initiative on Instagram a year ago and has rallied support for those in white coats from social media followers near and far.
She’s partnered with Orange Peel Apparel in Herndon to provide cozy socks with colorful patterns to those who spend long days on their feet, working in labs.
She’s also shared inspirational messages from people on several continents for “clinical professionals [who] are the first to truly encounter the COVID-19 virus,” said Mary Ann Batsche, community outreach coordinator at Mary Washington Healthcare.
While lab pros don’t work directly with patients, Batche said “the work they do determines the plan of care and ultimately the outcomes” for those who are hospitalized.
Caya Eusta is thrilled to bring attention to her colleagues as she arranges more donations of socks, care packages and lunches as part of Medical Laboratory Professionals Week, which runs through Saturday. The Church of Christ in Fredericksburg, which she attends, has helped with food, and Caya Eusta said the donations and messages of thanks and support from others have been overwhelming.
Dan Kazmi of Orange Peel said his work with Caya Eusta has been the perfect fit for his company, which is “built on the foundation of community.”
“Our main goal to help those who are doing most of the hard work behind the scenes” and don’t get credit for it, Kazmi said. “Who knows where we would be without their relentless pursuit and dedication?”
WHAT SOCKS CAN DO
It can be difficult to find and retain medical technologists under normal circumstances, but “that’s become even more challenging” during the pandemic, according to DARK Daily, a website that provides daily briefings to those in clinical labs and pathology groups.
A September survey by the American Association for Clinical Chemistry said 56 percent of labs were facing staffing issues, up from 35 percent in May. Some survey participants said trained staff were even harder to come by than essential equipment—and that was in a year when workers at Mary Washington Healthcare wondered “where our next box of gloves was going to come from,” said Judy White, a lab supervisor. “We have faced and overcome what just a year ago would have seemed unimaginable.”
In a telephone interview, Caya Eusta and her supervisor, Wright, got teary every time they thought about the long hours and mounting workload they’ve faced since March 2020.
“I think there was a point for all of us when there was a meltdown,” Caya Eusta said.
Starting her #LoveforLabPros initiative added to her workload, but she’s glad to do it. Also a fashion photographer, she traded Kazmi photos of people modeling his clothing for more socks for lab workers because she saw—and felt—firsthand what a big difference they made.
“We’re always on our feet, and the cozy socks would really help,” Caya Eusta said.
“Those were some nice socks. They’re really comfy,” chimed in Wright.
Plus, every time the lab workers seemed particularly close to exhaustion, “here comes another box of socks,” Wright said. “It’s amazing what a box of socks can do.”
‘CREATIVE PART OF THE BRAIN’
Caya Eusta earned her bachelor’s degree in the Philippines then went to American Samoa for a few years. While there, she got the chance to do some coursework with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, and the experience solidified her interest in microbiology.
She started working at Mary Washington Hospital more than five years ago.
Sometimes, the things she finds in the lab provide the perfect medium—not just for determining what’s wrong with a person—but for making art. Caya Eusta has used a stylus-like tool to smear cultures of bacteria on a dish to create the iconic image of COVID-19 with its sphere and spikes of proteins. She doesn’t hang the artwork on the wall, but photographs the image, then throws the dish in the biohazard trash.
While the analytical world of a laboratory professional and the creative aspects of art and photography seem like an unusual combination, Wright said technologists often have to think outside the box because the organisms they deal with do the same. Bacteria and viruses don’t always look the way the textbooks say they should, Wright said. When one doesn’t follow a normal pattern, she likes to say “the bug didn’t read this chapter.”
Having a technologist like Caya Eusta who uses “that creative part of the brain” is a good fit in the lab, Wright said.
More than 200 laboratory professionals work with Mary Washington Healthcare and process various tests ordered at Mary Washington Hospital, Stafford Hospital and the freestanding emergency room at Lee’s Hill.
The workers have made vast headway with COVID-19 tests in the last year. Early on, they sometimes waited as long as three weeks to get test results back from the handful of labs nationwide that were processing virus tests.
The MWHC lab pros have done all their COVID-19 testing in-house for the last six months and hit their peak in December when they processed more than 5,000 tests.
“Now we’re averaging about 4,000 tests a month in addition to all the other tests, which is amazing,” Wright said.
Caya Eusta might say it’s enough to knock a person’s socks off.
