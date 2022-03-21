Labyrinth Walk for Peace to support Ukraine Sunday in Charlottesville

A Labyrinth Walk for Peace in support of Ukraine will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 27 at Unity church of Charlottesville, 2825 Hydraulic Circle.

Virginia Labyrinths is co-sponsor for the community event at which donations will be accepted with 100% of proceeds going to UNICEF for humanitarian aid efforts for Ukrainians enduring war since the Feb. 24 Russian invasion.

A labyrinth is different from a maze in that one follows a specified pattern of ancient geometry to enter, and then exits in the reverse order after reaching the center. Walking a labyrinth is usually done in silence and is used as a time for prayer, reflection, or contemplation, according to a release.

“The Labyrinth has been used by cultures around the world for thousands of years,” said Mary Ann Wamhoff, Labyrinth Facilitator. “We will walk with a specific intention for peace between Russia and Ukraine, and safety for the Ukrainian refugees and children.”

Unity of Charlottesville, co-sponsor, built its Shalom Labyrinth in 2013 as an exact full-scale replica of the labyrinth at the Chartres Cathedral in Chartres, France. The Shalom Labyrinth invites people to turn within and come to a deeper understanding of themselves to find peace and inner tranquility, the release stated.

“Our labyrinth is open to the public as a place of quiet, refuge and contemplation,” said the Rev. Don Lansky, minister of Unity Church.

“As the brutal conflict in Ukraine continues, we join millions of good-willed people around the world who are praying for peace. Our hope is that this event will bring people of many faiths together and raise money to assist Ukrainian refugees through this difficult time.”

Unity is located near Albemarle High School. 434/978-1062 or unitycharlottesville.org.