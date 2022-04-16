Lake of the Woods Lions Club helps Ukrainian refugees

A local Lions Club International chapter recently sent more than $26,000 to the international service organization’s fund to help Ukrainian refugees, the Lake of the Woods Lions announced this week.

Shoppers attended the local Lions chapter‘s yard sale held in the Lake of the Woods community neighborhood in March, with proceeds donated toward disaster relief programs organized by Lions Club International.

“This was no ordinary Saturday,” said Richard Unser, the LOW club’s public relations officer. “Shoppers came determined to buy, and were generous with their donations for the Ukrainian Refugee Fund. Sales reached $2,971 and, along with cash donations from customers and club members, LOW Lions was able to send a check for $26,545 to the Lions Club International Foundation Refugees and Displaced Persons Fund for Ukraine.”

Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) offers assistance in a variety of ways, including major catastrophe, emergency, community recovery and disaster preparedness grants.

Unser said the local club also held a yard sale for disaster relief last fall, on Sept. 18. That effort was the chapter’s third annual World Relief Saturday, which generated $3,152 total between sales of $2,216 and donations of $936, all of which was donated to the Lions’ international foundation.

The March effort was organized in response to the overwhelming need to aid and support Ukrainian refugees, Unser said.

“A big thank you to all LOW Lions who volunteered or donated and to our extremely generous neighbors who supported this important cause on this very special Saturday!” Unser said.

The International Association of Lions Clubs, more commonly known as Lions Clubs International, is an international non-political service organization established originally in 1916 in Chicago, Illinois, by Melvin Jones. It is now headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.