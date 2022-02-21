Lake of the Woods neighbors celebrate 20th anniversary of 'Village' communities

LOWLINC—the “Village” organization at Lake of the Woods in Orange County—joined more than 300 similar community-based groups on Feb. 15 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Village Movement.

Congressionally recognized National Village Day celebrated the grassroots effort from its beginnings when a small group of Beacon Hill neighbors established the first Village in Boston, Mass. in 2002.

Today, more than 300 villages serve some 40,000 older adults locally, across the country and internationally. The Village model is now established as a cost-effective, sustainable solution for healthy, vibrant aging, according to a release from LOWLINC.

It involves neighbors helping neighbors.

Mary-Jane Atwater helped co-found the local chapter back in 2016 that last year received more than 5,500 service requests from Lake of the Woods neighbors.

LOWLINC volunteers, in response, gave more than 5,000 services hours in the second full year of the pandemic, Atwater said.

And they drove more than 32,000 miles providing needed transportation to local seniors, she said in a phone call Monday.

“We definitely picked up as soon as the vaccine was available,” she said volunteers safely interacting with clients.

The group also continued with phone buddy visits, logging hundreds of hours conversing with neighbors to help combat isolation, said Atwater, a former local board chairperson who now serves on the national village to village network board.

Villages are intentional caring communities of neighbors helping neighbors, according to a release. Each Village reflects the community it serves, responding to needs of members. All Villages are volunteer-based, member-driven and self-governing.

The movement mobilizes volunteers to provide programs and services that older adults need to remain safe and independent in their homes, such as transportation, light home maintenance, tech support, friendly visits and check-in calls.

Villages also offer social and educational activities that reduce isolation and create interpersonal connections and social support, the release stated.

LOWLINC hosted a “Speaker Series” event at LOW Community Center Feb. 15 for the anniversary, hosting a live-stream Village to Village Network program about the movement.

“We are delighted to celebrate this 20th anniversary of Beacon Hill Village and the Village Movement,” said John Besiheim, President of the LOWLINC Board of Directors in a statement. “Villages are a cost-effective care model for our rapidly aging society that increasingly recognizes the benefits of home and community-based care for older adults.”

For information see, LOWLINC on Facebook and The group founded in 2016 will host a Meet, Great and Eat event Feb. 21. From the nonprofit’s 2020 Annual Report:

“Our fifth year was a period of unprecedented challenge as we adapted to the realities of operating in a pandemic environment. Annual work plans developed in January were outdated by mid-March when programs and services were cancelled, curtailed or modified to fit the changing reality. Person-to-person services were suspended from mid-March to July, replaced by services that could be performed remotely. Words like “virtual” and “Zoom” became part of our everyday vocabulary.

“Transportation services did not occur in April, May and June except for a few critical transports. We initiated a new service to combat increased social isolation as members followed guidelines to remain ‘safe at home.’

The new Phone Buddy Program, in which members and volunteers have weekly phone conversations, resulted in more than 1,500 Phone Buddy conversations in 2020. Services in which volunteers run errands for members increased more than two-fold over 2019.

Membership held steady at 90 members and we added 18 new volunteers. LOWLINC volunteers performed an average 423 services each month during 2020.”

Membership grew in 2021 to 114 with 124 volunteers, according to Atwater.

