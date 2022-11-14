Lake of the Woods VFD collects over 1,840 pounds of donations for Wilderness Food Pantry

Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Co. on Sunday concluded its annual food drive for Wilderness Food Pantry, collecting over 1,840 pounds of donations to stock their shelves in Locust Grove Town Center on Constitution Highway. Another $1,750 was collected for the food pantry’s coffers.

All collected funds, and food, were delivered by volunteers to staff at the pantry to help neighbors in need, according to a release Monday morning from Lake of the Woods VFRD.

“We are grateful to everyone in the community who helped to make the collection successful. This annual event could not happen without our dedicated volunteers and our local partners, Walmart (Facility #5731) and Food Lion (Store #973),” said Retired Fire Chief Dick Ferguson, annual food drive chairman.

“In these complicated economic times, we know that we have neighbors in need of assistance and local pantries, such as the Wilderness Food Pantry, continue to see an increase in those enrolling in their program.

Since 1971, Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire and Rescue has been a part of the community, said Public Information Officer John Farrell.

"Chief Cianci and our members are dedicated to helping those in needed, both during emergencies and community events,” he said.

There's still time to donate. See lowlions.org/food-pantry

In related news, Culpeper Food Closet is in the midst of its annual Thanksgiving Buy A Bird fundraising drive.

Through Nov. 30, community members in need can go to Sam’s Place to fill out an application for a turkey dinner voucher. Sam’s Place is located in the Culpeper Career Resource Center, 219 E. Davis St., suite 100 or contact 540/727-1055 ext. 409.

SWIFT, through its long partnership with the Culpeper Food Closet, is doing the Thanksgiving sides.

It’s not too late to support ‘Buy A Bird.”

Donate money at ststephensculpeper.net/culpeper-food-closet or send a check through the mail to: The Culpeper Food Closet P.O. Box 343 Culpeper, VA 22701 Attn: Thanksgiving in the memo line.

Cash donations can be dropped by the church office 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday or 9 a.m. to noon weekdays at the Food Closet. Please, do not donate turkeys-the Food Closet has nowhere to store them.