A rescue vehicle previously in use at Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Co. is now on the way to Ukraine for use in ongoing rescue operations in the war-torn country.

The local volunteer fire & rescue board earlier this month unanimously voted to donate a 2001 Ford Explorer EMS Duty Officer vehicle, retired from service, to US Ambulances for Ukraine.

The Chicago, Illinois based group is sending used American ambulances and fire engines for reuse in Ukraine, invaded by Russia 15 months ago.

Retired and aged equipment is proving invaluable as temporary vehicles to replace emergency vehicles destroyed during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to a release from Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue.

The local vehicle is being transferred to a storage location where it will receive additional supplies before being shipped to Europe. It will eventually be driven into Ukraine and turned over to Ukrainian first responders.

“This was a very unique opportunity for our organization to support our brothers and sisters in the fire and rescue service in the Ukraine,” LOWVFR Rescue Chief Rick Hooper said. “This apparatus is now used primarily as an operational reserve response unit, but with a few updates and added equipment from US Ambulances for Ukraine, this vehicle may still have life as a workable unit.”

Hooper said the donation signals that LOWVFR has not forgotten its fellow first responders, their loved ones and their community.

The vehicle will be part of a larger shipment of fire engines and ambulances from the U.S. this summer. To date, US Ambulances for Ukraine has 28 ambulances and one fire engine operating in the war-torn country.

The vehicles have been delivered to front line military units, fire departments, NGOs, hospitals and other Ukrainian entities in need of lifesaving vehicles, according to the LOWVFR release.

The group has another 15 vehicles in transit to Ukraine and expects them to be delivered and operational by the beginning of June. This will bring the total number of ambulances to 38 and fire engines to six, the release stated.

“It is amazing to think that we will have 44 emergency vehicles in Ukraine by early June. It is just as amazing to know we already have additional ambulances and fire engines lined up for a shipment in July,” said said Chris Manson, founder of US Ambulances for Ukraine.

“It is because of donors like Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company that we can make this possible. Their generous donation of this EMS Duty Officer response unit is greatly needed and will be immediately put to good use in Ukraine saving lives. I am very grateful to them and all the other donors,” he said.

US Ambulances for Ukraine is partnering with UA Resistance Foundation, a Chicago nonprofit focused on bringing humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Working with the Ukrainian government in Kyiv and the Ukrainian Consulate in Chicago, the groups have delivered multiple shipments of aid and emergency vehicles since March 2022. See @ambulancesU on Twitter and visit UA-Resistance.Org to learn more.