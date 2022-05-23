Lake Pelham Adventures opens for the season

Lake Pelham Adventures, a recreational facility owned by the Town of Culpeper, is now open for the 2022 season, having resumed operations Saturday.

Located on the town reservoir beside the Ole Country Store and Bakery off Route 29 at 18019 Country Store Drive, Culpeper, the facility offers a variety of rentals including kayaks, canoes, sea cycle, paddle boards and paddle boats. Available also for rental is the gazebo on the water for parties and events.

Watercraft rentals will only be provided to an adult at least 18 years of age with a valid driver's license or other picture ID. Payment of the rental fee is required to rent a watercraft. Life jackets are included in the rental price.

Spring and summer operating hours for Lake Pelham Adventures are 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.