Lake Pelham Adventures to open for the season on Saturday, May 21

Lake Pelham Adventures, a recreational facility owned by the Town of Culpeper, will open for the 2022 season on Saturday, May 21, at 7 a.m., announced Anthony Schoch, the town's operations manager, in an email Friday.

Located on the lake beside the Ole Country Store and Bakery off Route 29 at 18019 Country Store Drive, Culpeper, Schoch said visitors may rent a variety of equipment from the recreational facility to use on the lake, including kayaks, canoes, sea cycle, paddle boards and paddle boats. Available also for rental is the gazebo on the water for parties and events.

Watercraft Rentals will only be provided to an adult at least 18 years of age who possesses a driver's license or other picture ID. Payment of the rental fee is required to rent a watercraft. Life jackets are included in the rental price and are provided.

Schoch said Spring and summer operating hours for Lake Pelham Adventures will be Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.