Lakota Ranch to host grazing management field day

Lakota Ranch in Culpeper County will host a field day on Thursday, June 16, 4 to 7 p.m. to demonstrate grazing management, fencing options, water system design and explore conservation practices, the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District announced this week in a news release.

The field day is free and includes a meal, but participants must pre-register for planning purposes, the district stated. Please call 540/825-8591 to register.

Located at 9272 Big Horn Road, Remington, Lakota Ranch is home to the oldest and most prominent Devon beef cattle herd in the nation. Earlier this year Jeremy Eng was named Virginia's 2022 Outstanding Forage Producer of the Year by the Virginia Forage and Grassland Council. This award is presented to an outstanding producer who has applied advanced forage and grazing management practices, enhanced forage quality, increased profitability, provided better wildlife habitat and improved soil and water resources.

According to the release, the Engh family has a rich family history in agriculture and livestock production. Lakota Ranch, on the banks of the Rappahannock River, is home to the oldest and most prominent Devon beef cattle herd in the nation. The Enghs have long been recognized for the grass-fed beef produced by their Devon cattle and for the quality of the cattle themselves.

"This multi-generational farm specializes in grass-fed cattle, and have participated in several conservation programs over the years to help achieve their goals," the release stated.