Land trust links beef farmers, food pantries during pandemic shortage

Owned and operated by John Paul Visosky, Locust Dale Cattle Co. near Rapidan is a 1,500-acre progressive cow-calf operation with about 330 spring and fall calving cows where calves are weaned, backgrounded and sold through value-added sales. Visosky focuses on balancing optimal cattle production with environmental and wildlife stewardship.

The recent shipment was the second beef delivery in PEC’s Farm to Food Bank Initiative, which began in May, when the Warrenton-based nonprofit worked with local dairy farmers and the Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association to get milk to local food pantries at the height of the novel coronavirus pandemic’s effects on the region’s food network.

“When the pandemic began to reveal some of the vulnerabilities in the national food supply chain, we saw an opportunity and the means of helping local farmers and our growing, food-insecure populations,” Matt Coyle, PEC’s local food systems coordinator, said Tuesday.