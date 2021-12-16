Last Northam budget proposal includes tax relief, pay raises

Northam's plan would set aside $1.7 billion for the Commonwealth’s revenue reserves, including a $564 million voluntary deposit beyond what is required. That would bring the reserves to more than $3.8 billion, 16.8% of state revenues, according to documents provided to reporters.

Northam and other state officials have some flexibility in crafting the new budget because Virginia closed out the 2021 fiscal year with $2.6 billion more in the general fund than what had been forecast. Northam’s administration says strong economic growth is projected to add another $13.4 billion in new general fund resources in fiscal years 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Northam's plan would also: invest $297 million for capital improvements, student support and other needs at the state's historically Black colleges and universities; dedicate $165 million to help Richmond, Alexandria and Lynchburg advance sewer improvement systems to keep wastewater out of streams and rivers; grant $500 million to localities for school construction and renovation; and allocate nearly $1 billion for the public employee retirement system.