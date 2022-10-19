Lasting impact: Culpeper Hospital Auxiliary gives final gift—to local nursing students

Following over 60 years of good works in the community, Culpeper Hospital Auxiliary has selected Germanna Community College nursing students for its final gift of nearly $68,000.

Founded in 1958 as the Women’s Auxiliary of Culpeper Memorial Hospital, the group of local volunteers laid the groundwork for the hospital’s opening on Jan. 31, 1960. They called themselves the Pink Ladies.

Longtime hospital volunteer Joan Proctor was auxiliary chairman until the end, Dec. 31 2021, when the group disbanded.

She explained the pandemic had reduced membership so much so that it led to the decision to bring their work to a close.

Proctor said the group shrank from a roster of 240 to 50 active members, largely because of the pandemic, according to a release from Germanna.

“When that happens, as with many organizations, you just don’t have the leadership you need to continue,” she said.

But the impact of the auxiliary will continue to be felt in a new generation of nurses.

Proctor recently presented a check, its final donation, to Germanna Community President Janet Gullickson at the Daniel Center in Culpeper.

“We had to do something with the money we had, and this year we decided to give it to the nursing program Germanna,” Proctor said.

“One of the biggest reasons is that we’ll never die with that endowment. This money will be used to help nursing students for some time to come, and that means a lot to us.”

Bruce Davis, head of the GCC Educational Foundation said they are honored and grateful for the gift.

This gift will help our nursing students at a time when Culpeper and our entire service region need nurses more than ever,” he said.

GCC President Janet Gullickson added, “Without this kind of community support, Germanna wouldn’t be able to fill high-demand nursing jobs by training more graduates who are prepared and ready to help.”

In 2020, Germanna produced 176 nurses, including registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, and certified nurse aides. To meet the critical need, Germanna hopes to increase that to 432 nurses a year by 2024.

GCC has added evening and weekend nursing programs at its Locust Grove Campus and Barbara J. Fried Center in Stafford County.