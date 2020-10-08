‘Latinos for Trump’ rally Saturday in Culpeper

The Culpeper Republican Committee is hosting a “Latinos for Trump Rally” 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 10 in Yowell Meadow Park.

Asked why the local GOP wanted to host the event, Committee Chairman Marshall Keene said the group prides itself on having a diverse membership roll, including several Hispanic members.

“As the campaign season has progressed, we have found that many Latinos in our community support President Trump,” he said. “The rally is the committee’s way to network with fellow Latino Trump supporters.”

Keene said outreach about the rally to the Culpeper Hispanic community has included social media advertising, flyers, mass emails and most importantly, membership contacts among local Latinos. Special speakers at the rally will include Dave Settle of the Culpeper GOP Executive Committee, and Marine veteran Alex Valle, a Culpeper resident and Latino.

Asked about pandemic precautions at Saturday’s rally, Keene noted it is being held outside and that everyone would be personally responsible for their own safety measures. He expected a crowd of 50 to 75 people.

