‘Latinos for Trump’ rally Saturday in Culpeper

The Culpeper Republican Committee is hosting a “Latinos for Trump Rally” 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 10 in Yowell Meadow Park.
Asked why the local GOP wanted to host the event, Committee Chairman Marshall Keene said the group prides itself on having a diverse membership roll, including several Hispanic members.
“As the campaign season has progressed, we have found that many Latinos in our community support President Trump,” he said. “The rally is the committee’s way to network with fellow Latino Trump supporters.”
Keene said outreach about the rally to the Culpeper Hispanic community has included social media advertising, flyers, mass emails and most importantly, membership contacts among local Latinos. Special speakers at the rally will include Dave Settle of the Culpeper GOP Executive Committee, and Marine veteran Alex Valle, a Culpeper resident and Latino.
Asked about pandemic precautions at Saturday’s rally, Keene noted it is being held outside and that everyone would be personally responsible for their own safety measures. He expected a crowd of 50 to 75 people.
Asked about level of support among local Latinos for President Donald Trump, Keene said the committee has had many such interactions with Culpeper Spanish speakers supporting the incumbent for reelection, especially in its Main Street headquarters.
“We are excited that Culpeper, like many other communities, is seeing the numbers drastically increase for Trump from the Latino community,” he said.
A flyer for the event advertises free Latino food, balloons, music, family fun and voter registration.
In the 2016 campaign, 28 percent of Hispanics voted for Trump, according to a Sept. 28 New York Times editorial. Polls suggested Hispanic support had increased in key states.
In Florida, an NBC News/Marist poll showed Trump leading Joe Biden among Hispanic voters, 50 percent to 46 percent. In Texas, nearly 38 percent of Hispanics said they support the Republican incumbent while in Arizona, 29 percent do, according to recent polls, reported by the NY Times. Hispanic men are more likely than women to support Trump, with nearly 46 percent of Hispanic men in Texas and 42 percent of young Hispanic men in Arizona supporting him, the Times reported last month.
Democratic nominee former Vice President Joe Biden led Trump by 62 percent to 26 percent among Latino registered voters nationally, but his lead trailed Hillary Clinton’s advantage with this voting bloc at the same stage in 2016, according to a NBC News/Wall Street Journal/Telemundo poll released Sept. 20.
