In the wake of protests and continued calls for change after numerous highly publicized cases of police brutality against African Americans, law enforcement training also has been called out as one of the problems.
Thousands of the region’s law enforcement officers and recruits train at a facility just outside Fredericksburg, in the Spotsylvania Industrial Park.
Mike Harvey, the Rappahannock Regional Criminal Justice Academy’s executive director, talked about some of the ways officers are trained and about approaches the academy has been taking for several years to improve how police deal with the public.
While Harvey thinks law enforcement is headed in the right direction, he also thinks much more improvement is needed. He emphasized that bias issues throughout society at large should be addressed because these things play a role in how police officers, and people in general, see the world.
Much of the focus following the recent police violence and protests has centered on chokeholds and pressing a knee to a suspect’s neck, like the Minneapolis officer did to George Floyd, who died as a result.
A chokehold, said Harvey, is considered deadly force, adding that officers are taught how to get out of such holds but not to put suspects in them.
He has been in law enforcement since 1996, and said he was never taught to use a chokehold on suspects and that he has never taught recruits to use a chokehold.
Such a hold is considered a “survival mode” move, he said.
Using a knee to the neck is taught in some areas of the U.S., but not to Virginia law enforcement, he said.
Harvey prefers other approaches and said the academy has been teaching them for years.
He also focuses on implicit bias. This is a psychological concept in which unconscious stereotypes influence what people believe and how they act.
Law enforcement has focused on implicit bias more in recent years, especially since 2014, when police violence against African Americans led to protests and unrest.
Harvey said the academy, which trains about 2,300 officers and recruits from 43 agencies each year, has offered implicit bias training for three years. He developed the curriculum and teaches the course. Harvey also teaches courses on de-escalation and crisis intervention.
Those are all policing approaches he’s “passionate about” and something he thinks can help fix systemic problems in law enforcement.
Communications skills are crucial, he said, adding that this week, recruits were learning how to best handle rape victims and elderly people with dementia, people in different frames of mind going through a crisis.
“There’s a lot that goes into it,” he said.
Harvey bases much of the implicit bias course on the Harvard Implicit Association tests, and the results often surprise the recruits.
He also cites several studies in the course, one of which indicates that 75 percent of Americans look more favorably on white people over Black people.
Harvey also uses one study that shows police more often ask Black men if they can search their cars without any reason for doing so, and another that shows more white men use marijuana, yet police have arrested Black men on marijuana charges at a higher rate.
This, he tells recruits, doesn’t mean police are racist, but instead highlights that they have many of the same “societal biases” as many in the U.S., he said. Those biases, he believes, are fueled by such things as movies, the media and a person’s childhood.
He emphasized that law enforcement needs to do a better job in several ways, primarily with transparency and accountability.
Bad cops shouldn’t be allowed to resign from one agency and go to another, something Harvey said he has seen “time and again.”
Politicians also should be held accountable, Harvey said, explaining that they need to address unjust laws.
“They make the laws, we enforce them,” he said. “It’s on the legislators.”
Harvey acknowledged that some will hesitate or resist change, but he sees law enforcement now starting to embrace the calls from Black Lives Matter, the NAACP and others, and thinks “we’ll see some positive change.”
He’s on a committee with nine other Virginia police academy directors that for two years has focused on ways to “beef up” standards on such things as implicit bias and de-escalation.
“We’ve been working towards it,” he said.
Those changes won’t happen overnight, he added, but the recent movement “helped give us that push” to start implementing changes.
