Lawmakers consider budget amendment on inmate early release program

Under a 2020 bipartisan Virginia law, about 4,500 state inmates are slated for release from corrections facilities across the state beginning next month. But some Republicans in Richmond who oppose the law are attempting to reduce the number of inmates released by about 1,000 through a budget amendment.

“We’re trying to make the best out of a horrific situation,” said Jason Miyares, Virginia’s attorney general. “This is one of the most disturbing public policy issues I’ve seen since taking office.”

The public policy Miyares is referring to is House Bill 5148, signed into law by former Gov. Ralph Northam in November 2020. The provisions of the law require the calculation of earned sentence credits to apply retroactively to the entire sentence of any inmate who is confined to a state correctional facility and participates in the earned sentence credit system.

That law, which goes into effect July 1, allowed certain inmates opportunities to earn up to 15 days off their sentence for every 30 days confined if they participate in personal improvement classes or job skills training during their time behind bars. Prior to the law, Virginia inmates could only earn a maximum of 4.5 days off for every 30 days served.

“I would love to repeal the entire earned sentence credit bill that went into effect last year,” Miyares said. “If I had my way, I would absolutely get the whole entire thing repealed.”

Juanita Shanks is president and CEO of FailSafe-ERA in Spotsylvania. Her company helps former inmates find jobs and housing when they’re released from jail, and also supports families of incarcerated inmates. Shanks said the idea of repealing the law would deal a severe blow to inmates who have worked hard over the past 18 months to earn time off their sentences.

“Those inmates in there began to do things that would help contribute to their early release,” Shanks said. “The law was passed and repealing it for personal, political reasons is just wrong.”

Shanks also said a full repeal would adversely impact thousands of families across the state whose hopes and spirits were raised nearly two years ago when Northam signed the bill into law.

“You’re going to get people’s hopes up and then you’re going to let them down?,” Shanks said. “That’s just wrong. It’s not right, and you don’t do that to people. That’s trauma on top of trauma.”

A bill that would have repealed HB-5148 was introduced by Del. Rob Bell of Albemarle County earlier this year. Bell’s bill passed through the House 51–49, but later died in the Senate.

Since the full repeal fell short, Miyares hopes he can exclude inmates from the summer release who have “mixed sentences” through a budget amendment that’s now being considered by Gov. Glenn Younkin. Mixed sentences apply to inmates who were sentenced for a violent crime that’s excluded from the bill, along with a sentence for a nonviolent offense that is included in the good-time-credits statue. A vote on the final version of the budget is scheduled for this week in the General Assembly.

Republican Del. Tara Durant of Stafford County said she will support the budget amendment.

“That means it’s not going to be codified into law, but this can be done,” Durant said. “If there is a budget amendment that intends to do what we passed in the House, I would certainly support it.”

Bradley Haywood, executive director of Justice Forward Virginia, believes the budget amendment to expand mixed sentence inmates would also bring big implications to a good number of inmates in years to come.

“It’s a pretty big number, it’s not like the majority.” Haywood said. “It’ll probably end up being 25 or 30 percent of inmates who benefit (from the early release program).”

In a May 17 presentation to the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee, Virginia DOC Director Harold Clarke told lawmakers out of the 4,500 scheduled for early release this summer, 54% of them have a medium-to-high risk of violent recidivism.

Shawn Weneta, a policy strategist with the Virginia American Civil Liberties Union said less than 2% of those inmates served time for murder or sex crimes and said they are less likely to recidivate.

“They have already served the entirety of their violent sentence and are earning a couple months off of the back end of a sentence for a nonviolent offense and are due to be released soon anyway,” said Weneta.

In anticipation of the early release inmates, Shanks formed a regional criminal justice reform task force two years ago. The group meets regularly and includes representatives from the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office; the Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania Commonwealth’s Attorney offices; Fredericksburg, Stafford and Spotsylvania governments; the Rappahannock Regional Jail; Germanna Community College; the Thurman Brisben Center; and the Spotsylvania NAACP.

“My goal is to have a plan so (former inmates) can become successful when they’re out here,” Shanks said. “I want the community to understand, we have community buy-in that’s looking into this.”

Shanks said she has the tools, manpower and resources necessary to help former inmates succeed when they return to society. She said her organization gives returning inmates a concrete plan to rebound and get their new lives outside prison walls back in order.

“Let’s not miss this opportunity,” Shanks said. “Let’s just help them be successful so they don’t have to be locked up again.”

Durant said she believes what FailSafe and other organizations are doing to help those about to be released is important to ensure support and resources are in place to prevent recidivism, but she’s concerned with the DOC’s reported high recidivism rates for some offenders.

“At the end of the day, the public deserves to feel safe,” Durant said. “When you look at the most serious offenders coming out, we have a risk level of recidivism. You can’t argue with the numbers that have been released.”

