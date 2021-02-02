Lawyers for Muslim association oppose county’s motion to dismiss cemetery lawsuit

The All Muslim Association of America filed a brief in a federal discrimination lawsuit against Stafford County that contains an allegation of a supervisor making an anti-muslim remark regarding a cemetery the group wants to build on Garrisonville Road.

The lawsuit, which Stafford officials have moved to have dismissed, contends that Stafford supervisors’ decision to create more restrictive rules for new cemeteries was “discriminatory, arbitrary and imposes a substantial and impermissible burden on the exercise of religious freedom.” The latest filings contain excerpts of deposition testimony provided by Supervisor Tinesha Allen on Jan. 7.

Allen recalled a February 2020 conversation between her and Supervisor Crystal Vanuch at Airlie in Warrenton. Allen said Vanuch told her she “doesn’t want to see a [expletive] Muslim cemetery across from her and she would rather die before she allowed her husband to be reminded of those people.”

“Supervisor Allen never mentioned the statement to me and voted for me to be chair, so I do not understand her comment,” Vanuch wrote in an email. “AMAA attorneys are trying to divide the board [of supervisors] and embarrass the county for no good reason.”

“My deposition speaks for itself,” said Allen.