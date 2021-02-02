Lawyers for Muslim association oppose county’s motion to dismiss cemetery lawsuit

The All Muslim Association of America filed a brief in a federal discrimination lawsuit against Stafford County that contains an allegation of a supervisor making an anti-muslim remark regarding a cemetery the group wants to build on Garrisonville Road.
The lawsuit, which Stafford officials have moved to have dismissed, contends that Stafford supervisors’ decision to create more restrictive rules for new cemeteries was “discriminatory, arbitrary and imposes a substantial and impermissible burden on the exercise of religious freedom.” The latest filings contain excerpts of deposition testimony provided by Supervisor Tinesha Allen on Jan. 7.
Allen recalled a February 2020 conversation between her and Supervisor Crystal Vanuch at Airlie in Warrenton. Allen said Vanuch told her she “doesn’t want to see a [expletive] Muslim cemetery across from her and she would rather die before she allowed her husband to be reminded of those people.”
“Supervisor Allen never mentioned the statement to me and voted for me to be chair, so I do not understand her comment,” Vanuch wrote in an email. “AMAA attorneys are trying to divide the board [of supervisors] and embarrass the county for no good reason.”
“My deposition speaks for itself,” said Allen.
Vanuch lives across the street from the proposed cemetery. Attorneys for the AMAA allege the campaign to change the cemetery ordinance in 2016 was spearheaded by Vanuch, who was chairwoman of Stafford’s Planning Commission at the time.
Vanuch testified under oath during a Jan. 15 deposition that she never uttered the words alleged by Allen, but said she would not sign off on a cemetery across the street from her home because of her husband’s service-connected PTSD.
In the past, Vanuch said the stricter ordinance was necessary to “protect drinking water, nothing more, nothing less.”
At issue is the distance between a cemetery and private drinking wells. The ordinance originally called for a 100-foot setback, the standard recommended by the Virginia Dept. of Health. Supervisors changed the setback to 900 feet in 2016, after the AMAA had purchased the cemetery property.
In August, supervisors amended the setback to 656 feet from private wells, adding a conditional use permit to the application process. The change came after a $35,000 study by Environmental Consulting Services, who recommended the 656-foot default distance from potable wells as “a more appropriate, scientifically-defensible setback distance.”
Facing mounting pressure from the lawsuit, the Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission voted in August to repeal the ordinance changes, reverting to the original 100-foot setback and calling for the lawsuit, which the county has spent $523,945 fighting, to be dismissed.
Vanuch voted against repealing the ordinance changes in October.
“I cannot support an ordinance that does not protect the basic human right of clean water,” said Vanuch.
But the lawsuit hasn’t gone away.
According to the AMAA’s Jan. 19 filing, “the county has—for the third time since this litigation began—altered its policies or ordinances directed at the AMAA’s efforts to develop a religious cemetery.” The AMAA has also filed a site plan for the new cemetery, causing the court to pause the lawsuit for 60 days while the plans are reviewed.
On Jan. 22, the county filed a response to the AMAA in court.
“For the third time now, the DOJ has filed a motion in an attempt to delay resolution of the county’s motions to dismiss, relying on portions of selectively omitted deposition transcripts and hearsay,” the county’s filing states.
