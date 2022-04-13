Leaders at Culpeper's Farmington Elementary School to change jobs

Culpeper County’s Farmington Elementary School will see some administrative changes in the new academic year.

Renee Wootten, Farmington’s current principal, will become the county school division’s K-12 math and science curriculum specialist on July 1, filling a vacancy created by Sue Jenkins’ retirement.

Farmington Assistant Principal Jack Glick will become principal of the school, also effective July 1, the school division announced Tuesday.

Wootten has 30 years of experience in public education. She taught kindergarten and fifth grade in Orange County Public Schools for 12 years, and taught elementary school and was a math coach in Spotsylvania County.

In Culpeper, Wootten has six years of experience as assistant principal at Emerald Hill and Sycamore Park elementary schools and Culpeper Middle.

She has also worked as a division-level special education support specialist and principal at Emerald Hill for six years. Wootten has been Farmington’s principal for the last four years. In 2016, she left Culpeper schools for a year to be principal of Locust Grove Elementary School in Orange County.

Wootten holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology and a master’s degree in teaching from the University of Virginia. She holds a Virginia license in Early Education NK-4, Middle Education 4-8, and PK-12 Administration and Supervision.

Wootten has three adult daughters. Outside of work, she enjoys helping her parents, gardening, nature, her pets and learning new things.

“I am looking forward to the opportunity to focus my love of mathematics, science and learning in my new position,” she said. “I believe that developing an understanding of these subjects can help students better appreciate the beauty and interconnectedness of their world.”

Glick has worked in education for 29 years, most of it with Culpeper schools. He has been an assistant principal for the last eight years, spending two years at Eastern View High School, two years at Pearl Sample Elementary and the last four years at Farmington.

Glick previously worked as Culpeper County Public Schools’ division testing specialist, an instructional technology resource teacher at A.G. Richardson Elementary and Farmington, and a special education and fourth-grade teacher at A.G. Richardson for 11 years. He was an instructional assistant in Alexandria Public Schools for one year at the beginning of his career.

Glick holds a bachelor’s degree from James Madison University and a master’s degree in instructional technology from Troy State University. He holds a Virginia license in Elementary PK -6, Psychology, Specific Learning Disabilities PK-12 and Administration and Supervision PK-12.

Glick lives in Culpeper with his wife, Heather, who is the ITRT at Eastern View High School. They have two children, a daughter at Eastern View High School and a son at Floyd T. Binns Middle.

Glick is a board member of the Battlefield Area Star Swimmers (BASS). He spends the majority of his free time driving his children to sports practice, including lacrosse and swimming. He enjoys cycling, and plans to spend more time on his bike when his daughter starts to drive.

“I have enjoyed working with the wonderful staff, students and Farmington families, and am looking forward to continuing to work with them in my new position,” Glick said. “It is great to be a Fox!”