Leaders speak out on U.S. Capitol riot

She urged Congress to immediately remove Trump from office for trying to subvert the peaceful transfer of power and failing to defend the U.S. Constitution.

“Our policy differences have no bearing on our devotion to the Constitution,” Hyde wrote. “I know that Del. Freitas honorably served in our military. He swore an oath to defend and uphold our Constitution. I believe he is a patriot and that he will stand with us and the Constitution.”

Hyde is challenging state Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, in the next General Assembly election. She asked Freitas to join with her in issuing a joint statement about the Capitol rioting.

Freitas posted his thoughts on his Facebook page at midday Thursday.

“I would no more have stormed the Capitol yesterday than I would have thrown a brick through a window in Richmond or Seattle,” he wrote in response to people’s requests for comment. “But I will not feign surprise when one group of people adopts the tactics of another group when they perceive them to be effective.”

The conservative legislator said Wednesday’s events exemplify why he does not “particularly like politics.”