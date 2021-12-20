Leading by example: veteran, outgoing Culpeper councilman gets Amazing Citizen Award

The essence of citizenship. Credibility. Integrity. Leading by example.
There were words used to describe outgoing Culpeper Town Councilman Keith Price last week as the latest recipient of the Police Department’s Amazing Citizen Award.
Price’s leadership in Culpeper has been game changing, said noted Civil War historian Clark “Bud” Hall in a short film produced by Culpeper Media Network.
“It will sustain itself after he is gone,” Hall said, “and will last immortally.”
Efforts led by Price, an Army veteran, the past 15 years to establish monuments to other veterans will indeed leave a lasting impact.
“Homage” in Wine Street Memorial Park honors service members in World War II and Korea. More recently, the Culpeper Minuteman marker in Yowell Meadow Park pays tribute to the nation’s early freedom fighters.
Price advanced a fountain sculpture in Rockwater Park as part of his work with the local arts commission and he is an active commander of the VFW Post 2524.
“He’s worked to incorporate art into Culpeper whatever way possible,” said incoming School Board member Elizabeth Hutchins, who worked with Price on the arts commission. “He’s someone who quietly, meticulously, deliberately does things that make a difference for everybody...a good egg.”
Price gets the job done, noted Charles Jameson, president of the Culpeper Minuteman Chapter Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution.
“He leads by example...he’s such a great guy,” Jameson said in the video.
Price is someone who understand the essence of citizenship, added community leader and historian Zann Nelson.
“He’s a supreme role model for elected officials,” he added.
Korean War Veteran R.E. Deane, former Culpeper Vice Mayor, knows Price through the VFW. Price has been commander of the veterans organization for more than a decade.
“We knew we had a keeper,” Deane said, calling the Amazing Citizen Award recipient, “A man’s man.”
Price is a hard worker who has done a fantastic job the past eight years on town council, he added.
“He’s good at it,” Deane said. “Up on all the current events.”
Hall said Price is an example to him and other veterans.
“We look up to Keith,” he said.
Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins, at last Thursday’s program, compared deliberations for selecting an Amazing Citizen to meetings at the Vatican.
“As soon as Keith Price’s name came up, the white smoke came out of the building,” the police chief said.
With his tenure on town council officially ending Dec. 31, Price is already poised to begin service on the county planning commission, Jenkins said.
“Maybe you can get the county straightened out,” the town police chief joked. “We got your back.”
Price, taking the podium to accept the award, said he thought he was speechless when first notified of the honor. Addressing testimonies about him on the video, he joked, “I hope they don’t find out what I’m really like.”
Price called it “an enormous honor” to be named an Amazing Citizen, saying there are many more in the community who have given decades of service to Culpeper.
“I’ve been involved about 15 years, but I never considered myself in this category,” he said, in usual humble fashion.
Price added, “None of us do these things by ourselves,” noting the many who helped along the way. “I am truly humbled by this.”
