Leading by example: veteran, outgoing Culpeper councilman gets Amazing Citizen Award

“As soon as Keith Price’s name came up, the white smoke came out of the building,” the police chief said.

With his tenure on town council officially ending Dec. 31, Price is already poised to begin service on the county planning commission, Jenkins said.

“Maybe you can get the county straightened out,” the town police chief joked. “We got your back.”

Price, taking the podium to accept the award, said he thought he was speechless when first notified of the honor. Addressing testimonies about him on the video, he joked, “I hope they don’t find out what I’m really like.”

Price called it “an enormous honor” to be named an Amazing Citizen, saying there are many more in the community who have given decades of service to Culpeper.

“I’ve been involved about 15 years, but I never considered myself in this category,” he said, in usual humble fashion.

Price added, “None of us do these things by ourselves,” noting the many who helped along the way. “I am truly humbled by this.”

