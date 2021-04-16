 Skip to main content
Learn about philanthropist Rosenwald in Sunday virtual program
Learn about philanthropist Rosenwald in Sunday virtual program

The Scrabble School Foundation of Rappahannock County—a historic Rosenwald School—invites the community to join them for a Zoom program at 6 p.m. this Sunday, April 18 about, “the most important Jewish philanthropist you never heard of.”

The Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley of Arizona will present the educational program about Julius Rosenwald (1862-1932), who collaborated with Booker T. Washington (1856-1915) to build many schools for Black children, including the one in Castleton and three others in the county.

Rappahannock was home to four Rosenwald schools, according to Scrabble School Preservation Foundation. Scrabble School President Nan Butler Roberts, and Dorothy Canter of the Julius Rosenwald National Historic Park Campaign will be speakers at this Sunday’s online program.

Inspired by the Jewish ideals of tzedakah (charity) and tikkun olam (repairing the world), Rosenwald, a part owner of Sears & Roebuck, worked with the famed educator, spending millions of dollars to fund the construction of more than 5,000 schools in African-American communities in 15 Southern states beginning in 1910. Request Zoom meeting information at jcsvv.org/contact.

