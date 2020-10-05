Leave the light on: National Night Out, 2020 version, is Tuesday

Enhancing the relationship between law enforcement and neighbors while building community, National Night Out, the 2020 version, will be recognized from coast to coast this Tuesday, Oct. 6.

The Culpeper Police Department will take part in various activities with some two dozen town neighborhood watch groups participating in some capacity.

“Our celebration will look a little different this year but we're excited to spend the evening celebrating our community with you,” according to a PD release. “Event times vary by neighborhood. Pandemic health safety measures will be observed by all officers and are encouraged for all residents.”

All residences will leave their porch light on for the evening as a symbol of National Night Out for lighting up the neighborhoods and preventing criminal activity. Here’s a look at what the neighborhood watch groups will be doing in town for National Night Out: