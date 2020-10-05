Leave the light on: National Night Out, 2020 version, is Tuesday

Enhancing the relationship between law enforcement and neighbors while building community, National Night Out, the 2020 version, will be recognized from coast to coast this Tuesday, Oct. 6.
The Culpeper Police Department will take part in various activities with some two dozen town neighborhood watch groups participating in some capacity.
Support Local Journalism
“Our celebration will look a little different this year but we're excited to spend the evening celebrating our community with you,” according to a PD release. “Event times vary by neighborhood. Pandemic health safety measures will be observed by all officers and are encouraged for all residents.”
All residences will leave their porch light on for the evening as a symbol of National Night Out for lighting up the neighborhoods and preventing criminal activity. Here’s a look at what the neighborhood watch groups will be doing in town for National Night Out:
Culpeper Commons – a fall-themed family night cook-out at 1301 Spring Meadow Ln from 3-7 p.m.; Depot District – potluck dinner at Wine Street Memorial Park from 6-8 p.m.; Dog Hill – Councilman Jon Russell will be hosting a party with DJ, art, kids activities, and food at 405 Sperryville Pike from 5-8 p.m. ; Elizabeth Crossing – Meet and greet with Officer Petri in the cul-de-sac 6-8 p.m.; Kings Manor – ice cream social at the pavilion from 6-8 p.m.; Lakeview – food trucks, art competitions, and Kids IDs at the clubhouse from 6-8 p.m. with an outdoor movie at 8:30 and a visit from the helicopter Pegasus (as available); Magnolia Greens – ice cream social in the area of Standpipe Rd and Snowbush Ct from 6-8 p.m.; Mountain Brooke – cook out in the Palomino Ct cul-de-sac from 5-7 p.m.; Pelham’s Reach – pool party with food at the pool house on Whitworth Dr from 6-8 p.m. and on South East Street – ice cream social at Fountain Hall at 609 S East St from 6-8 p.m.
Questions? Send Culpeper Police on Facebook a private message or contact Sgt. Tony Caruso at 540/829-5528.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!