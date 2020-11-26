Lee Enterprises promotes Culpeper publisher Lachniet to vice president

Culpeper Star-Exponent Publisher Dale Lachniet has been promoted to vice president of finance and corporate controller for Lee Enterprises, the chain that owns the newspaper.

Lachniet moved to Fredericksburg in 2016 as publisher of The Free Lance–Star after Berkshire Hathaway Media bought it, the Culpeper daily and other newspapers.

He later served as group publisher of BH Media and Lee for the Culpeper Star–Exponent, The Press of Atlantic City Press and other newspapers. Prior to that, Lachniet served as vice president and divisional controller for the publishing division of Media General.

“Dale is a phenomenal leader with extensive financial experience and a proven track record of acquisition integration,” Lee Chief Financial Officer Timothy R. Millage said in announcing the move.

Lachniet, who lives in Fawn Lake, called his work in Culpeper and Fredericksburg “the highlight of my 25-plus-year career in newspapers.”

He will assume his new post Dec. 1, but said he will continue to work from Fredericksburg for now.

“I will miss working directly with such a great team in Fredericksburg and Culpeper and the many readers and businesses owners that I have had the pleasure to meet and get to know,” he said. “But I am excited about the opportunity to take on a leadership role at Lee Enterprises as we continue to be the leading provider of local news, information and advertising in 77 U.S. markets and communities in both print and digital formats.”