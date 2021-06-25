Leesburg Police: KKK fliers found on town's south side

Leesburg Police are investigating several incidents involving propaganda fliers being distributed by individuals claiming to be Loyal White Knights Ku Klux Klan members.

Authorities there began receiving reports on the morning of June 24 about suspicious fliers found outside of residences on the southeast side of Leesburg. A preliminary investigation revealed the fliers appeared to contain propaganda material and were distributed due to topics discussed at Loudoun County School Board meetings.

“While all of these incidents are taken very seriously, at this time, the material appears to have been distributed randomly and was not specifically targeting any particular individuals,” Leesburg Police said in a statement. “As with previous incidents involving similar fliers, detectives will work with local, state, and federal partners to identify any potential threats to the community.”

Local media reports that in recent months members of the public have spoken at the school board meetings in Loudoun on the division’s equity initiatives and proposed adoption of a state-mandated policy concerning the rights of transgender students.