Legislative updates from Del. Webert & Sen. Hanger at cross-over

Del. Michael Webert, R-Marshall, and State Senator Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Solon, who are among Culpeper's five state legislators, provided recent updates on the status of their bills as the General Assembly reached its halfway point on Friday, Feb. 5.

Webert, a Fauquier County farm manager, spoke against the state legislature moving last week to abolish the death penalty in Virginia.

Webert said, “The power of the state to take a human life isn’t something that we consider lightly. It is the ultimate punishment, and it can’t be taken back. That being said, there is a place for this sanction in cases where a killer has committed a truly heinous act or will be a danger to society or even his fellow inmates going forward.”

He said fellow Republicans spent a great deal of time on the floor arguing “that we cannot and must not forget victims and their families in this debate.” Webert recalled the last execution in Virginia of William Charles Morva. The local delegate described the gruesome crime for which the state executed him.