Legislative updates from Del. Webert & Sen. Hanger at cross-over

Del. Michael Webert, R-Marshall, and State Senator Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Solon, who are among Culpeper's five state legislators, provided recent updates on the status of their bills as the General Assembly reached its halfway point on Friday, Feb. 5.
Webert, a Fauquier County farm manager, spoke against the state legislature moving last week to abolish the death penalty in Virginia.
Webert said, “The power of the state to take a human life isn’t something that we consider lightly. It is the ultimate punishment, and it can’t be taken back. That being said, there is a place for this sanction in cases where a killer has committed a truly heinous act or will be a danger to society or even his fellow inmates going forward.”
He said fellow Republicans spent a great deal of time on the floor arguing “that we cannot and must not forget victims and their families in this debate.” Webert recalled the last execution in Virginia of William Charles Morva. The local delegate described the gruesome crime for which the state executed him.
“Democrats insist that life in prison is enough to keep offenders locked up and protect our society. But given the number of convicted killers who received that very sentence but are now out on the streets thanks to our Parole Board, I have strong doubts that this is the case,” Webert said.
The local delegate also spoke against the repeal of mandatory minimum sentences, which also passed last week in the General Assembly. Webert said mandatory minimum laws are in place “to prevent a runaway (or politically pressured) jury or judge from letting someone get away with a slap on the wrist” and repealing them “will lead to a less safe Virginia.” The new measure does not remove a judge’s ability to impose a harsh sentence if deemed justified.
Webert said a top priority for the session is resolving issues associated with schools remaining closed for in-person instruction. He introduced HB 1742 to enact a school voucher program that would have paid back tax dollars to parents to spend on alternative in-person education when public schools are only virtual. The Education Subcommittee on Pre-K through Grade 12 learning defeated the bill, according to Webert.
Also defeated was HB 2066, which would have banned anonymous reports to the health department of business violations of pandemic public health guidelines.
“Throughout the pandemic, the Virginia Department of Health has overzealously restricted the activity of private businesses, causing many small businesses to permanently close,” Webert said. The Committee on Health, Welfare, and Institutions did not advance his measure.
Ending his Saturday correspondence, the delegate stated, “The governmental abuse that has occurred in Virginia in the name of the pandemic necessitates a check on the Office of the Governor’s ability to unilaterally legislate under emergency powers.”
Webert proposed a state constitution amendment to address it, requiring the governor to call the General Assembly to a special session if a state of emergency has been enacted for a period lasting over 90 days.
“This is a nonpartisan amendment that fulfills the originally intended separation of powers that the Constitution of Virginia calls for,” Webert said.
The Elections and Privileges subcommittee on Constitutional Amendments killed the measure, he said.
State Senator Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Solon, in a cross-over update on Friday, noted he is carrying SB1162 to benefit our farmers utilizing agricultural best management practices and SB1163 promoting conservation tillage and the use of precision agriculture equipment.
Hanger is also patron of SB1354, what he called the most important wastewater and Chesapeake Bay cleanup legislation since mandate nutrient reductions were set in 2005. The state senator said the bill aims to ensure major nutrient reductions in wastewater treatment plants.
Hanger also highlighted the Eligible Health Care Provider Reserve Directory (SB1436) and a bill to eliminate the requirement that a "promise to appear" be signed on a summons from law enforcement (SB1437).
SB1436 establishes a reserve directory of eligible health care providers in Virginia available to respond to a public health emergency.
The second bill would eliminate the mandate to sign a "promise to appear" after a ticket is given for minor offenses and provides that an accused shall be released from custody after a summons has been issued.
Finally, Hanger said he continues to promote recycling and waste reduction. SB1164 complements existing recycling options and clarifies the definition of Advanced Recycling in Virginia. It includes no exemptions to Virginia’s Clean Air, Clean Water, Hazardous Waste, or Solid Waste regulations. Hanger said the measure would allow the state to be more competitive in the $120 billion industry, including a provision redirecting plastics from going into landfills and waterways by breaking them down into other manufactured products.
Hanger said his main focus would be the budget, of course.
The Star-Exponent reached out Monday morning to Culpeper County's other four state representatives for their legislative updates at crossover. Del. Nick Freitas and State Senators Bryce Reeves and Jill Vogel did not immediately respond.