LETTER: Culpeper: It's vital to wear your mask, watch your distance, wash your hands

When I wrote to you back in April, COVID-19 was new. Our community was anxious. We were all struggling to learn, keep up with ever-changing recommendations, and ready to do whatever necessary to protect our loved ones and ourselves.

It is now October, and your small but mighty public health team is tired. The work has been hard, but the greater challenge has been dealing with the politicization of the pandemic, along with the animosity and distrust leveled against public health.

COVID-19 is a virus, a respiratory pathogen that will neither be solved nor worsened by the outcome of Tuesday’s election.

COVID-19 is surging across the country. The United States daily case average over the past week was over 71,000, the most in any seven-day stretch of the pandemic. There are more than 46,600 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized. Unlike earlier months, these patients are being cared for in more sparsely populated areas of the country, where medical infrastructure is less robust.

Most models predict that the next few weeks and months will be the worst. Models, however, cannot account for human behavior. We still have the opportunity to make a difference in our community.