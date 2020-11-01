LETTER: Culpeper: It's vital to wear your mask, watch your distance, wash your hands

When I wrote to you back in April, COVID-19 was new. Our community was anxious. We were all struggling to learn, keep up with ever-changing recommendations, and ready to do whatever necessary to protect our loved ones and ourselves.
It is now October, and your small but mighty public health team is tired. The work has been hard, but the greater challenge has been dealing with the politicization of the pandemic, along with the animosity and distrust leveled against public health.
COVID-19 is a virus, a respiratory pathogen that will neither be solved nor worsened by the outcome of Tuesday’s election.
COVID-19 is surging across the country. The United States daily case average over the past week was over 71,000, the most in any seven-day stretch of the pandemic. There are more than 46,600 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized. Unlike earlier months, these patients are being cared for in more sparsely populated areas of the country, where medical infrastructure is less robust.
Most models predict that the next few weeks and months will be the worst. Models, however, cannot account for human behavior. We still have the opportunity to make a difference in our community.
We know that you are tired too. And wondering how long this will last or how it can be fixed. We struggle to find balance. How do we maintain essential services, keep our restaurants and businesses open, and continue to protect our residents?
We start by remembering that safety is not the absence of risk. Safety means finding an acceptable balance between risk and benefit. The way we return to all the things we are missing is to keep our case counts low. You can help by:
Wearing your mask. Period. This has become a political statement, and it does not need to be. Public health recommendations change as we learn, and the current evidence shows that masks have a protective effect to reduce the spread of illness.
Watching your distance. We ask that you maintain 6ft of distance between persons whenever feasible. When you cannot, wear your mask.
Washing your hands. The single, most effective way to control the spread of any communicable disease is good, frequent handwashing. Hand sanitizer that’s at least 60% alcohol works too, as long as hands are not visibly soiled.
We can take the steps above to reduce the spread and burden on our community. We have to.
April Achter, population health coordinator
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District
