Liberty or death: celebrating Culpeper Minutemen muster in 1775

It has been 246 years since about 300 men from Culpeper, Orange and Fauquier gathered in Clayton’s old field—in today’s Yowell Meadow Park—to create a minutemen battalion to fight for independence from the British during the American Revolution.
At 1 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 23, the Sons of the American Revolution Culpeper Minutemen Chapter will celebrate and remember these early patriots. The gathering will take place at the new Minutemen monument dedicated in 2020 in Yowell Meadow Park.
From Sperryville Pike, turn onto Gardener Street to access the location, next to the new Charters of Freedom display. A Minutemen marker farther back in the park denotes the original muster location.
The Culpeper Minutemen comprised the largest battalion of the 16 districts so designated in the Virginia colony, according to “An 18th Century Perspective: Culpeper County,” published 1976 by the Culpeper Historical Society. The men appeared in brown linen hunting shirts dyed the color of leaves. In white letters on their chest were the words, “LIBERTY OR DEATH.” The Minutemen wore bucks tails in their hats and a leather belt, equipped with a tomahawk and scalping knife.
The battalion’s flag “had in the center a rattlesnake coiled in the act to strike,” Minuteman Philip Slaughter wrote in his diary. “Below it were the words ‘Don’t tread on me!’”
In September of 1775, Col. Patrick Henry sent a dispatch ordering the Culpeper Minutemen to assemble and immediately make the 150-march to the capital at Williamsburg.
The size and costume of the Culpeper battalion aroused curiosity, according to An 18th Century Perspective. Slaughter wrote, “Many people hearing we were from the backwoods…and seeing our dress, were as much afraid of us for a few days as if we had been Indians; but finding that we were orderly and attentive in guarding the city, they treated us with great respect. We took great pride in demeaning ourselves as patriots and gentlemen.”
The Virginia Gazette reported on Oct. 20 and Oct. 23, 1775 that the captains of the Culpeper Minute Men Battalion were in Williamsburg and starting to draw equipment, according to SAR Culpeper Minutemen Secretary Tom Hammill.
This weekend’s Culpeper Minutemen Muster Ceremony is a new State Level Sons of the American Revolution event and certainly an honor, said Chapter President Charles Jameson. He said a dozen state chapters are expected to attend.
“We hope everyone can come out and support the chapter and honor those that fought for America’s freedom,” according to event publicity. There are plans for commemorating the 250th Anniversary Muster of the Culpeper Minute Men Battalion as a national event on Oct. 25-26, 2025.
The SAR recognizes all significant 250th Commemorations starting with the Boston Massacre, Jameson said. The Battle of Great Bridge in 1775 at which the Culpeper Minutemen fought is a national event and will be recognized as such, he said.
“Four years to bring the hopes and dreams of reuniting families from years past,” Jameson said of the upcoming 250th anniversary. “I have a couple who would like to return to Culpeper after almost 250 years.”
