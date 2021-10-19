Liberty or death: celebrating Culpeper Minutemen muster in 1775

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In September of 1775, Col. Patrick Henry sent a dispatch ordering the Culpeper Minutemen to assemble and immediately make the 150-march to the capital at Williamsburg.

The size and costume of the Culpeper battalion aroused curiosity, according to An 18th Century Perspective. Slaughter wrote, “Many people hearing we were from the backwoods…and seeing our dress, were as much afraid of us for a few days as if we had been Indians; but finding that we were orderly and attentive in guarding the city, they treated us with great respect. We took great pride in demeaning ourselves as patriots and gentlemen.”

The Virginia Gazette reported on Oct. 20 and Oct. 23, 1775 that the captains of the Culpeper Minute Men Battalion were in Williamsburg and starting to draw equipment, according to SAR Culpeper Minutemen Secretary Tom Hammill.

This weekend’s Culpeper Minutemen Muster Ceremony is a new State Level Sons of the American Revolution event and certainly an honor, said Chapter President Charles Jameson. He said a dozen state chapters are expected to attend.