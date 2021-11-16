Librarians, parents, students turn out to oppose Spotsylvania School Board's book removal order

Hundreds of Spotsylvania County parents, students, teachers and librarians attended Monday's special School Board meeting to speak passionately in support of libraries and books after the board's vote last week to remove "sexually explicit" materials from library shelves.

The community members and students spoke about libraries as safe spaces and important centers of education for youth, and about books as tools for developing empathy and awareness of a wider world.

"This board doesn't understand who our students really are," said one county librarian. "We have students who are victims of sexual abuse, who have been forced to prostitute, who have two moms or two dads, who identify as LGBTQ+, whose home is drug-infested. The school library is a safe place for them to find themselves in books."

Speakers also accused board members Kirk Twigg and Rabih Abuismail—who in last week's meeting said they would like to see books burned—of disregarding the school division's own policies and violating the School Board's code of ethics.