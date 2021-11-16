Librarians, parents, students turn out to oppose Spotsylvania School Board's book removal order

Hundreds of Spotsylvania County parents, students, teachers and librarians attended Monday's special School Board meeting to speak passionately in support of libraries and books after the board's vote last week to remove "sexually explicit" materials from library shelves.
The community members and students spoke about libraries as safe spaces and important centers of education for youth, and about books as tools for developing empathy and awareness of a wider world.
"This board doesn't understand who our students really are," said one county librarian. "We have students who are victims of sexual abuse, who have been forced to prostitute, who have two moms or two dads, who identify as LGBTQ+, whose home is drug-infested. The school library is a safe place for them to find themselves in books."
Speakers also accused board members Kirk Twigg and Rabih Abuismail—who in last week's meeting said they would like to see books burned—of disregarding the school division's own policies and violating the School Board's code of ethics.
The School Board has an established policy for reviewing library materials. Speakers Monday night said the policy was followed to a point, until parents who expressed concerns about certain books—specifically "Call Me By Your Name" by André Aciman and "33 Snowfish" by Adam Rapp—decided to bring those concerns to the School Board.
Many speakers called for Abuismail to issue a formal apology to the school division's 34 librarians—who were pulled from their regular duties last week to scour their collections for content some might find offensive, several said—as well as to superintendent Scott Baker and teachers.
Speakers also called for Abuismail to resign his position.
"The only course of action I see fit for you is a formal public apology to all the librarians of this county and for you to submit your resignation from the school board," one parent said.
County students sat at the front of the Chancellor High School auditorium—where the meeting was held to accommodate the large number of speakers expected to turn out—holding signs protesting censorship and book-burning and calling for Abuismail to "resign or face recall."
A petition calling for his removal has 1,045 signatures as of Monday night.
Public comments were ongoing as of 10 p.m.
Adele Uphaus–Conner: 540/735-1973
@flsadele