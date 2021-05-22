Library urges all ages to dive into books

Adult readers could win a new KindFire HD tablet, by joining in on the Culpeper County Public Library’s new summer reading program for adults.
“It’s the first time we’ve tried doing a summer reading program for adults,” said Gregg Grunow, library director, in an interview last week.
For each book read, adults will get a raffle ticket to enter into a drawing for Amazon’s electronic reading device, with a winner to be chosen at the end of June, and again in July.
“We’re interested to see how much participation we’ll get,” Grunow said. “There’s never been a better time to read.”
The program begins June 1, along with the 2021 Teen Reading Challenge and “Tails with Tales,” the summer reading program for the area’s youngest readers.
“Our teen readers have a chance to win a Kindle, too,” said Lori Rice with the library’s youth services, adding that those who enter will have the chance to win the device in a grand prize drawing.
Students in grades 6 to 12 are invited to compose a message from a character in a book and send it to the library, either on a post card or in an email to culplibrary01@gmail.com.
“So for example, if you chose Harry Potter, you could write a message about Hogwarts, or life with Dudley,” Rice said.
Each post card or email message when received by the library will become a raffle ticket for an Amazon gift card worth$25.
Each teen who picks up the June summer reading challenge will also get an IHOP gift card, as well as the chance to win a signed copy of “Eternal Lifeline,” a new sci-fi dystopian book written by a teen author from Madison, Jackson Utz.
“Jackson is a senior at Madison County High School and during the pandemic he wrote a three-book series,” Rice said. “I’m reading it, and it’s pretty good so far.”
Rice said the library plans to invite Utz to host a teen author talk sometime in the future.
“It would be great for him to share what it’s been like to go through the process of writing and publishing a book,” Rice said.
Children’s Services Librarian Walda Marsh said the reading program for young people up to age 12 is all about animals.
“Come on in and pick up a bag with our challenge list of books to read,” Marsh said.
Children who complete at least 12 of the 24 challenges listed for the month of June are eligible to win a prize. Also, they can pick up a craft, with all supplies packaged and ready to make at home.
New this year is the library’s StoryWalk in the Park, made possible by Friends of the Library and Paul and Karen Laski.
“At Lenn Park, panels will be set up with each page posted along a path so readers can walk, skip, hop or jump to each one to find out the whole story,” Marsh said. A second one will be set up at the Culpeper Sports Complex, with both available during June and July.
On August 3 a bubble machine and ice cone truck will come to the library’s parking lot in a culminating celebration for all who have participated in the reading challenge.
540/317-2986