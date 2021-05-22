Library urges all ages to dive into books

Each post card or email message when received by the library will become a raffle ticket for an Amazon gift card worth$25.

Each teen who picks up the June summer reading challenge will also get an IHOP gift card, as well as the chance to win a signed copy of “Eternal Lifeline,” a new sci-fi dystopian book written by a teen author from Madison, Jackson Utz.

“Jackson is a senior at Madison County High School and during the pandemic he wrote a three-book series,” Rice said. “I’m reading it, and it’s pretty good so far.”

Rice said the library plans to invite Utz to host a teen author talk sometime in the future.

“It would be great for him to share what it’s been like to go through the process of writing and publishing a book,” Rice said.

Children’s Services Librarian Walda Marsh said the reading program for young people up to age 12 is all about animals.

“Come on in and pick up a bag with our challenge list of books to read,” Marsh said.

Children who complete at least 12 of the 24 challenges listed for the month of June are eligible to win a prize. Also, they can pick up a craft, with all supplies packaged and ready to make at home.