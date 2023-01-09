 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Light sleet, snow, ice Sunday night in Orange County

An unexpected batch of sleet, snow and ice Sunday evening impacted portions of Orange County, in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Daily forecasts Sunday called for chances for rain only.

Roads and surfaces were messy as frozen precipitation began around dinner time and continued past the bedtime hour for local youth. They were able to sleep in Monday due to a two-hour delay for Orange County Public Schools.

School officials notified parents of the delay Sunday night as it was precipitating. Roads were clear by 8 a.m. Monday as buses started their delayed route.

Nelson County Public Schools, west of Charlottesville, cancelled school Monday due to overnight weather conditions.

