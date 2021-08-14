Lightning strikes roof of Stafford home, no injuries reported

Two Stafford County residents were temporarily displaced from their home as a result of a lightning strike that struck the roof of their home late Friday during heavy storms that swept through the region just before sunset, fire officials said.

Stafford County Fire and Rescue spokeswoman Katie Brady said rescue crews were dispatched to 23 Rivergate Drive near Lake Mooney at 6:40 p.m. Along with firefighters from the Fredericksburg Fire Department, Quantico Fire and Emergency Services and Spotsylvania Fire and Rescue, Brady said investigators discovered charring to several roof trusses of the home along with damage to electrical wiring in the attic.

Two occupants of the home safely evacuated the structure on their own without injury before emergency crews arrived, said Brady.

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438 jbaron@freelancestar.com