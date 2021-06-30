Lignum hemp farmer to host statewide Cannabis Conference

In 2020, he helped produce liter upon liter of 90 percent pure CBD distillate, which is made into products like gummies and tinktures that many people use to help them sleep and relieve stress and pain.

The hemp farmer likes the fact that the conference will be held at a moonshine distillery, Chuck Miller’s farm, manufacturing and retail operation. The Moonshiners’ Tim Smith will also be there in his overalls.

“Prohibition of alcohol ended and here we have a distillery in Culpeper County,” Sauer said. “Prohibition on cannabis seems to be coming to an end from a recreational perspective from adults.”

He warned that the new law imposes limits on cultivation, visibility and keeping its production separate from juveniles.

There’s also the question of marijuana seeds being illegal, as state Sen. Bryce Reeves recently noted in a Star-Exponent interview.

“Seeds are illegal. It’s in the top 10 of questions online,” Sauer said. “I respect the fact that the commonwealth is taking steps towards full legalization. At the same time, they have taken a half step. Mr. Reeves is correct in saying that they didn’t roll out with a comprehensive plan for legalization … they kicked the can to 2024, left people hanging.”