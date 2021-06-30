Lignum hemp farmer to host statewide Cannabis Conference

A relatively experienced Lignum hemp farmer interested in education and community will host the Virginia Cannabis Conference Aug. 28 at Culpeper County’s own legal moonshine distillery, Belmont Farms.
Mike Sauer of Honey Hill Hemp in Culpeper is organizing the daylong, 21-and-older ticketed event to recognize the July 1 state law that makes recreational use of marijuana legal in Virginia, letting adults possess an ounce of it and grow four of their own plants. The event will run from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sauer also wants to share with the wider public his past several years of hands-on knowledge about growing cannabis for industrial hemp, used for THC extraction, on a small farm off State Route 3 in eastern Culpeper County. Marijuana is also cannabis, but with a higher THC level.
“We wanted to acknowledge the fact that the law was changing and that marijuana was going to be legal for recreational use in the commonwealth,” Sauer said. “This law is an opportunity to take a neutral stand. The law is the law.”
“We also wanted to provide education for people that are interested in growing cannabis for personal use so they can do it properly in accordance with state guidelines and be successful growing and what they are trying to accomplish,” he added.
People have shown tremendous demand for cannabis education on social-media platforms.
Sauer said thousands of people have expressed interest in the local event, which will feature growing classes as well as a variety of vendors, the arts, live music, demonstrations and refreshments.
In sessions throughout the day, Warrenton lawyer Daniel J. Bounds, a former Marine captain, will explain the new state law that legalized marijuana.
Sauer said the agricultural education component will focus on beginning growers, which most are.
The Lignum grower planted his first hemp crop in 2019 when Virginia lifted its prohibition on growing the plant for CBD or cannabidiol, a less-psychoactive chemical compound found in hemp and marijuana.
This summer is Sauer’s third growing season, after he left an executive career in the IT field.
The Virginia Department of Agriculture & Consumer Sciences authorized his farm, but has not been overly burdensome with regulations, the farmer said.
Sauer sees marijuana legalization as a great economic opportunity for the community.
“If we were to get on board and embrace the change, we could put ourselves on the map in terms of cannabis tourism,” he said. “If we had cannabis-friendly venues, businesses, cannabis tourism is huge in other states.”
Sauer will stress community involvement at Virginia Cannabis Conference.
“Our goal is to engage members of the community in many capacities,” he states on the event’s web page, vacannabisconf.com. “We welcome involvement from community groups that vary from local law enforcement, local fire and EMS, local community service boards, advocacy groups for policy reform, as well as small and large businesses from the surrounding communities and some that will directly benefit from the growing cannabis industry.”
Sauer spent 2020 teaming up with a King George County hemp operation that had a THC processing facility. Working in a lab, he learned how to create distillates and extract the oil for use in retail products.
The operation planted and raised hemp on a big scale, larger than his three acres in Culpeper.
“I learned a lot and this year implemented those lessons I learned” Sauer said. “... Operations (are) now that much easier to maintain; everything is planted on a white plastic mulch for weed control; learned about pest control.”
“I planted beneficial cover crop in between our rows for pollinators and the soil, blend of short turf rye grass, white Dutch clover for honeybees and Hairy Vetch, a purple flower pollinators really love,” he said.
Supporting pollinators is another goal for Sauer, who also raises honey.
In 2020, he helped produce liter upon liter of 90 percent pure CBD distillate, which is made into products like gummies and tinktures that many people use to help them sleep and relieve stress and pain.
The hemp farmer likes the fact that the conference will be held at a moonshine distillery, Chuck Miller’s farm, manufacturing and retail operation. The Moonshiners’ Tim Smith will also be there in his overalls.
“Prohibition of alcohol ended and here we have a distillery in Culpeper County,” Sauer said. “Prohibition on cannabis seems to be coming to an end from a recreational perspective from adults.”
He warned that the new law imposes limits on cultivation, visibility and keeping its production separate from juveniles.
There’s also the question of marijuana seeds being illegal, as state Sen. Bryce Reeves recently noted in a Star-Exponent interview.
“Seeds are illegal. It’s in the top 10 of questions online,” Sauer said. “I respect the fact that the commonwealth is taking steps towards full legalization. At the same time, they have taken a half step. Mr. Reeves is correct in saying that they didn’t roll out with a comprehensive plan for legalization … they kicked the can to 2024, left people hanging.”
People are buying seeds online from other states where they are legal, he added, saying there is a lot of misinformation about marijuana laws. The goal is to have people who are interested in cannabis be safe and informed so as to remain law-abiding citizens, Sauer said.
“We want to change the stigma that still exists—’Refer Madness,’ ” he said referring to the 1936 propaganda film. “We realize that there is going to be a long road before that completely changes. July 1 isn’t going to undo the past or change everyone’s feelings about cannabis.”
The Virginia Cannabis Conference will be done in a professional way, Sauer said, and will not be a smoke-fest or another Woodstock concert.
“Let’s celebrate the legalization,” he said. “That is our intent. Making it an educational experience, we are hoping we can help to change that stigma and let the public know we are the face of cannabis. We are just common, everyday people.”
