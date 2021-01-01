 Skip to main content
Lignum man dies Wednesday in single-vehicle crash in Orange County
Lignum man dies Wednesday in single-vehicle crash in Orange County

A Culpeper County man died Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash in Orange County.

Virginia State Police Trooper I. Raccanello is investigating the wreck that occurred at 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 30 along Route 692, half of a mile north of Mine Run Road.

A 1986 Chevrolet Corvette was traveling north on Route 692 when it failed to maneuver a curve, ran off the right side of the road and collided with a tree, according to a news release on Friday from VSP spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

The driver of the Corvette, Tyrone D. Henson, 43, of Lignum, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. Henson died at the scene of the crash from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

