Like Virginia, Culpeper picks McAuliffe, Ayala and Herring for Democratic ticket

Voter turnout was minimal and the winners definitive Tuesday in Culpeper for the statewide Democratic primary election for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.
Local voters overwhelmingly selected former Gov. Terry McAuliffe with nearly 67 percent (1,176 votes) in the nominating contest for governor.
Statewide, McAuliffe won the Democratic nomination and will face GOP nominee for governor Glenn Youngkin, a former CEO of The Carlyle Group investment firm and first-time candidate.
Married couple Chandra and Jason Watson voted together on Tuesday at Culpeper Methodist Church, the town’s West Fairfax precinct. He chose McAuliffe while she picked current lieutenant governor Justin Fairfax as the Democratic nominee for governor.
Jason Watson picked McAuliffe because he felt the former governor, a Northern Virginia businessman, did a very good job while in office 2014-2018.
“I grew up in upstate New York so I know him from the Bill Clinton campaign,” said Watson of McAuliffe being co-chairman of the ex-president’s 1997 reelection bid.
Chandra Watson said all of the Democrats running for governor are pretty good.
She said she supported Fairfax because of his support for marijuana decriminalization. The lieutenant governor broke a 20-20 tie in the Virginia Senate in April to legalize cannabis in Virginia, effective July 1.
“I like his views on criminal justice and he’s a little younger than the other candidates,” Chandra Watson said of the 42-year-old candidate. “That’s why I voted for him.”
For lieutenant governor Democratic nominee, Culpeper voters picked Del. Hala Ayala, of Prince William County with 40 percent of ballots. For attorney general, Culpeper voters went with incumbent Mark Herring with 68 percent of the vote. Both candidates won statewide.
Voter turnout for the one-party contest in a majority Republican county was less than 5 percent of 34,237 registered to vote in Culpeper County, including in the town, which votes majority Democrat.
Polls opened at 6 a.m. and by noon, 70 people had voted at the East Fairfax voting location at the library.
Across the street at the West Fairfax location at the Methodist church, the county’s largest precinct, 73 had voted by 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday as temperatures neared 90 with a slight breeze and bright sunshine.
The town precincts are the largest of the county’s 15 total polling sites with 9,356 registered to vote at East and West Fairfax.
By just after noon, less than 2 percent of town voters had cast ballots in person.
Countywide, 285 people voted early in the registrar’s office in the Democratic primary and around 300 ballots were received by mail, according to Registrar James Clements.
“Turnout today has been very light so far,” he said Tuesday morning.
Though a Democratic primary, the election was open to all as Virginia does not register voters by party. If it had been a dual primary, voters would select in which to participate.
Other Democrats on the gubernatorial primary ballot Tuesday were State Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, a northern Virginia attorney, State Senator Jennifer McLellan of the Richmond area and State Del. Lee Carter, an IT specialist who served with the U.S. Marines.
Other lieutenant governor candidates were Del. Mark Levine, Norfolk City Councilwoman Andria McLellan, former Fairfax County NAACP president Sean Perryman, Del. Sam Rasoul and Arlington County businessman Xavier Warren.
Culpeper Democratic Committee member Stacie Keenan manned a booth outside the library on Tuesday.
“A lot of people are unfamiliar with the candidates,” she said, noting Ayala made a campaign stop last week at Far Gohn in Culpeper. “She’s the only lieutenant governor candidate I had met.”
Keenan noticed majority senior citizens voting in-person on Tuesday, even those with physical limitations.
“If the young people could see them perform their civic duty, it might inspire them to get involved,” she said.
Inside the polling location, chief officer of the election Bob McCall reported no issues.
“One voter chose not to vote—because his candidate wasn’t on the ballot,” he said. “We had one first-time voter who just graduated from high school.”
McCall doubted there would be any lines of voters waiting to cast ballots Tuesday evening, and he was right.
Town poll workers all wore masks in the voting sites when voters were present in the waning days of the pandemic. A ServPro employee was at each town voting site to clean the booths after each use, per pandemic-era rules.
Over at the Methodist church, chief officer of the election Jeffery Mitchell said turnout was lower than they would like. He mentioned the continued popularity of early voting, attracting visits to the registrar’s office by multiple generations from the same family.
“When people can drive up and vote, it helps get seniors out, take down the barriers,” said Mitchell, who helped coordinate drive-up voting for last November’s election, when thousands voted early, the most ever because of COVID-19.
There was some level of confusion among voters showing up to precincts on Tuesday, he said.
“Some people came expecting to vote for a candidate not there, where are we in the process?” Mitchell said. “People are good-spirited about it though.”
Winners in Tuesday’s statewide primary will be on the Nov. 2 ballot running against the Republican nominees, selected last month by delegates at a convention.
GOP nominee for lieutenant governor is former Del. Winsome Sears and for attorney general, Del. Jason Miyares.
540/825-4315