Like Virginia, Culpeper picks McAuliffe, Ayala and Herring for Democratic ticket

Inside the polling location, chief officer of the election Bob McCall reported no issues.

“One voter chose not to vote—because his candidate wasn’t on the ballot,” he said. “We had one first-time voter who just graduated from high school.”

McCall doubted there would be any lines of voters waiting to cast ballots Tuesday evening, and he was right.

Town poll workers all wore masks in the voting sites when voters were present in the waning days of the pandemic. A ServPro employee was at each town voting site to clean the booths after each use, per pandemic-era rules.

Over at the Methodist church, chief officer of the election Jeffery Mitchell said turnout was lower than they would like. He mentioned the continued popularity of early voting, attracting visits to the registrar’s office by multiple generations from the same family.

“When people can drive up and vote, it helps get seniors out, take down the barriers,” said Mitchell, who helped coordinate drive-up voting for last November’s election, when thousands voted early, the most ever because of COVID-19.

There was some level of confusion among voters showing up to precincts on Tuesday, he said.