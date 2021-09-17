LILLY: Are you ready for the harvest?

I love gardening. Every year I look forward to the end of winter as the colder days begin to subside. I anxiously wait for the warm spring days that appear at the end of March.
As spring begins to unfold in Virginia, I begin charting my garden plan, gathering tomato plants, peppers, green onions and all of the various seeds I will plant to round out my summer garden. Fruitful gardens require a lot of love and care throughout the growing season.
Over many years of gardening I have learned that good garden results depend on some essential conditions. Good gardens require enriched soil. They also need a lot of water and optimum exposure to long hours of warm sunlight.
When I think about gardening, I am amazed how much we as people are like a garden. Our souls depend on much of the same things that a garden needs to be fruitful. We need a heart full of good soil ready to accept the good seeds of God’s word to grow in our life.
We need the living water of His Spirit that brings renewal and strength to our soul through God’s nurturing. And our spirit is designed to absorb as much of the light of God’s word that we can seek and find throughout each day. His light and living water is essential for us to grow strong productive spiritual lives.
Strong spiritual lives filled with His Holy Spirit reach out to others, demonstrating His love and the message of His salvation through Christ to the world.
The growing season of life is much like our small earthly garden. We will have a few months in summer to grow and produce fruit. As fall comes the gardening and growing season will be over and the fruit will be harvested.
Our souls are experiencing a growing season for only the days of life here on earth. One day our season will come to an end. God will see all that was in each day of our lives. And then the harvest. He will look for the fruit of our journey and it will be harvest time for us all. I wonder how much good fruit will be found in my life and yours. I hope He finds a lot.
In 2 Cor. 5:10 the Bible tells us that one day each of us will stand before the judgement seat of Christ to receive what is due to us for things accomplished while in our body here on earth, whether good or bad. By seeking His words of light and His Spirit with a fertile and willing heart, we can receive the seeds of His mercy and salvation and enjoy a most fruitful life during our short time of growing.
In Galatians 5:22 God reveals the fruits of His Spirit. These characteristics are the evidence of renewal of life in us. They are the evidence of God’s Spirit growing life and changing us. They are love, joy, peace, patience, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness and temperance.
The Bible tells us that against these things there is no law. And I am sure you would agree that no one in the world would object to these character signatures in anyone.
I pray that today you will allow Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior. Allow Him to soften the soil of your heart and His Spirit to grow within you. The gardening season will be over sooner than we know. Are you ready for the harvest?
May God bless you richly and often.
The Rev. Dalton Lilly is with
Narrow Road Ministries in Fredericksburg, Va.