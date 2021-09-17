LILLY: Are you ready for the harvest?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The growing season of life is much like our small earthly garden. We will have a few months in summer to grow and produce fruit. As fall comes the gardening and growing season will be over and the fruit will be harvested.

Our souls are experiencing a growing season for only the days of life here on earth. One day our season will come to an end. God will see all that was in each day of our lives. And then the harvest. He will look for the fruit of our journey and it will be harvest time for us all. I wonder how much good fruit will be found in my life and yours. I hope He finds a lot.

In 2 Cor. 5:10 the Bible tells us that one day each of us will stand before the judgement seat of Christ to receive what is due to us for things accomplished while in our body here on earth, whether good or bad. By seeking His words of light and His Spirit with a fertile and willing heart, we can receive the seeds of His mercy and salvation and enjoy a most fruitful life during our short time of growing.

In Galatians 5:22 God reveals the fruits of His Spirit. These characteristics are the evidence of renewal of life in us. They are the evidence of God’s Spirit growing life and changing us. They are love, joy, peace, patience, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness and temperance.