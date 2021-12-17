LILLY: Christmas is remembering the lost, the lonely and the suffering

I love the holidays. America just celebrated the fun season of Thanksgiving. Lord knows we have so much in America to be thankful for.
We can truly be thankful for everything that God has blessed us with as a nation. And I am so thankful for the many blessings He has bestowed upon my life.
We are now approaching one of my most favorite holidays, Christmas—the day we celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus the Messiah. He came from heaven to bring peace, joy, and the light of salvation to the entire world. It is the most amazing time of year. A birthday celebration of a King of Kings.
A baby was born in the small town of Bethlehem 2,021 years ago. He brought us the way, the truth, and the gift of life. This is the essence of the joy we share even today as believers in the Son of God. But even now there are many today who have not heard of this baby, who came to change and save all mankind so many years ago.
For many of us, Christmas is a delightful and joyful time of year. Jesus being the reason for Christmas, brings us true joy. But we should also remember that the holiday seasons can be difficult for a lot of people.
While many enjoy the company of family and friends in festivities, there are many who never experience much joy during this lovely time of year.
I think of those who are in nursing homes who may have no one to visit or share in their life. There are also many who are in hospitals, suffering from illnesses and even the curse of COVID. Many are lonely in prisons, separated from their loved ones. There are those who have lost family members, having no one at home with them this Christmas.
Loneliness exists in the shadows of holidays. But in the midst of what is harsh and real I want to remind us that Jesus came so that we would not be lonely. He came to deliver us from this shroud of darkness.
My heart goes out to the many families across our Midwest and Southeast who have recently experienced some of the most devastating storms our country has seen. Many have lost their families and homes, being robbed of all that mattered in their lives. This Christmas will be the most difficult they have ever seen.
But for others more fortunate, some will celebrate and go on as if nothing has happened. My hope and prayer is that we never forget the lost, the lonely, and the suffering. Jesus came to this darkened world so that all would have hope. Jesus brought us love beyond all understanding. He brought us forgiveness of our sins and eternal life with a future, for those who call upon His name and trust Him.
If you are alone and have lost hope this Christmas, if life seems impossible to you right now, remember this is the very reason that Jesus came into this world. Call upon the name of Jesus. He is the gift you must receive and open.
“For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son that who so ever believeth on Him shall have eternal life.” (John 3:16)
“For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given, and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.” (Isaiah 9:6)
The Rev. Dalton Lilly is with Narrow Road Ministries in Fredericksburg.