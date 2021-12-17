LILLY: Christmas is remembering the lost, the lonely and the suffering

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

I think of those who are in nursing homes who may have no one to visit or share in their life. There are also many who are in hospitals, suffering from illnesses and even the curse of COVID. Many are lonely in prisons, separated from their loved ones. There are those who have lost family members, having no one at home with them this Christmas.

Loneliness exists in the shadows of holidays. But in the midst of what is harsh and real I want to remind us that Jesus came so that we would not be lonely. He came to deliver us from this shroud of darkness.

My heart goes out to the many families across our Midwest and Southeast who have recently experienced some of the most devastating storms our country has seen. Many have lost their families and homes, being robbed of all that mattered in their lives. This Christmas will be the most difficult they have ever seen.

But for others more fortunate, some will celebrate and go on as if nothing has happened. My hope and prayer is that we never forget the lost, the lonely, and the suffering. Jesus came to this darkened world so that all would have hope. Jesus brought us love beyond all understanding. He brought us forgiveness of our sins and eternal life with a future, for those who call upon His name and trust Him.