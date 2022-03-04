LILLY: Does anybody really know what time it is?

In 1969 the popular rock band Chicago recorded a song that went straight up the charts. It was titled, “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?”

To America and to a generation the title and the chorus belted out a resounding question to all of us: “Does anybody really know what time it is, does anybody really care?”

Other assertions in the lyrics continued to cut deep: “But there is time enough to cry, there’s time enough to die.”

When I think back to when that song was released, our country was struggling in many ways. The nation was divided as we sent soldiers to a 20-year conflict in Vietnam. It was a war we couldn’t win and went on for what seemed like forever. The youth of America had sparked a social and cultural transformation. Changing views emerged between the old ways and the new. There were no racial, gender, or age groups exempted. It was difficult to see where the future would take us.

As I look at America and around the world today I see a continuing departure from old to new—but more destructive, evil, and more pervasive. Wars continue while evil empires are allowed to kill the innocent as the world looks on. Violence in America has reached an all-time historical high. Innocent victims are dying in our cities from weekly shooting rampages. Lawmakers legalize drug use. Merchants are being robbed by lawless gangs of thieves. Negligent prosecutors have diminished punishment for crimes, and violent criminals are released back into our communities, putting the innocent at risk.

Our government is asleep at the wheel of our nation. Our borders have been opened to the world. Lawmakers have become corrupt, and their rhetoric reeks of foolishness. There is a void of leadership and wisdom in our elected officials, causing some to wonder if there is any hope for America at all.

But in coping with our circumstances, we must remember this was prophesied by Jesus. As long as there is sin in the world, mankind will suffer from its existence. Our problem is that we fail to listen to God—we choose to ignore the signs of the times. The Chicago song of 1969 was not the first to pose the rhetorical question, “Does anybody really know what time it is?”

In His day, Jesus in His frustration told the people, “Whenever you see a cloud rising out of the west, immediately you say, a shower is coming and so it is, and when you see the south wind blow you say, there will be hot weather, and there is. Hypocrites! you can discern the face of the sky and of the earth, but how is it you do not discern this time?” (Luke 12:54-56)

The Bible tells us that in the last days before Jesus returns with redemption and judgment the world will be living as it was before the great flood.

Jesus said, “But of that day and hour, no one knows, not even the angels of heaven, but My Father only. For as in the days before the flood, they were eating and drinking, marrying, and giving in marriage, until that day that Noah entered the ark and did not know until the flood came and took them all away. So also, will the coming of the Son of man be.” (Matt. 24:36-39)

We do not know the hour in which Jesus will return, but we can discern the signs of the times. We can see the storms that are coming, we must realize what time it is. Call upon the name of Jesus for forgiveness and salvation today before it is too late (John 3:16). Jesus is coming soon.

The Rev. Dalton Lilly is with Narrow Road Ministries in Fredericksburg.