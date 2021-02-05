LILLY: Finding peace in the eye of the storm

Have you ever experienced a large and dangerous storm?
I have. Many years ago, my wife and I experienced a frightening hurricane while living on the Island of Taiwan. Storms like hurricanes can be terrifying, and they can bring with them massive destruction. They are formed over the oceans when certain atmospheric conditions exist.
In a matter of hours or days they can develop extremely high winds and their paths can stretch for hundreds of miles. But in the middle of every destructive hurricane there is an eye which forms the center of the storm, where it is quiet without winds and the sky is clear. The eye of the hurricane is always peaceful, while surrounded by massive high winds, chaos, and destruction.
We all know that life can be like that. Storms can develop that seem to come from nowhere. Storms of life, like hurricanes, inevitably can leave paths of destruction and chaos.
Many times, we think we are the only ones who experience the difficulties we face in life. If the truth is known, we all go through storms that frighten us at one time or another, dreading the wake of circumstances and after- math.
Our country, too, will face major storms and events that are hard for us to understand and to cope with. When these times arise and we are facing them, we must remember that God operates perfectly in the midst of storms and chaos.
God shines brightly in every storm with His hand upon all circumstances. He is always in complete control. Though we may think differently as we experience difficult times, He is always there, willing to hold us in His quiet place, the eye of the storm.
The Bible tells us of a time when Jesus and some of His disciples crossed the sea of Galilee one evening in a small boat. As they sailed, a terrible storm came upon them with high winds and waves.
As their boat began to rock violently, the disciples thought the boat would surely capsize and sink. In the front of the boat, Jesus leaned against the forward hull, asleep.
The frightened disciples shook Jesus awake, declaring that the boat was about to sink. As Jesus saw their desperation, He stood up in the boat and simply commanded the wind and the sea to be still. In doing so, the wind completely stopped, the waves disappeared into glass-like water and the storm was overtaken at the words of the Lord.
We simply do not know the truth about our circumstances in this world until we hear a word of truth from Jesus. When we are frightened and convinced that everything around us is lost, our perception cannot be trusted.
When we keep our eyes on Jesus and stay close to His Word, we remain in the placid eye of the storm. He alone can change our circumstances. He can calm the storms of life, and He can change the country in which we live. He is the master of overcoming chaos, and He is not surprised or afraid of the storms of this world.
Call upon the name of the Lord Jesus today and repent of your sin. Invite Him to come into your heart and be your Lord and Savior.
He alone can save you from sin and give you the hope of eternal life and a future home in heaven. He is coming back soon. I pray you will know Him and be ready to meet Him. He stands waiting for you in the eye of the storm.
May God bless you often and amazingly.
The Rev. Dalton Lilly is with
Narrow Road Ministries in Fredericksburg, Va.