LILLY: Finding peace in the eye of the storm

God shines brightly in every storm with His hand upon all circumstances. He is always in complete control. Though we may think differently as we experience difficult times, He is always there, willing to hold us in His quiet place, the eye of the storm.

The Bible tells us of a time when Jesus and some of His disciples crossed the sea of Galilee one evening in a small boat. As they sailed, a terrible storm came upon them with high winds and waves.

As their boat began to rock violently, the disciples thought the boat would surely capsize and sink. In the front of the boat, Jesus leaned against the forward hull, asleep.

The frightened disciples shook Jesus awake, declaring that the boat was about to sink. As Jesus saw their desperation, He stood up in the boat and simply commanded the wind and the sea to be still. In doing so, the wind completely stopped, the waves disappeared into glass-like water and the storm was overtaken at the words of the Lord.

We simply do not know the truth about our circumstances in this world until we hear a word of truth from Jesus. When we are frightened and convinced that everything around us is lost, our perception cannot be trusted.