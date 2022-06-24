LILLY: For everything there is a season

It’s finally summer again! The flowers and trees here on the lane where we live have new life in shades of every color imaginable. They are a sight to behold.

As I enjoy an early cup of coffee, I am mesmerized as the morning sun rises and reflects the vibrant colors of the flower gardens filled with Hosta, Roses, and Daylilies. The beauty of summer has also come to the mountains and countryside of Virginia.

The grass and forests in their pastels cast almost a storybook image across the land, but we all know that the cascade of newness and beauty is short-lived. The brisk air will soon come with the frost of fall and winter snow will soon follow.

As I see each season come and go, I think how exciting and wonderful the world is that we live in. God has given us seasons of change. His creation is full of changes that keep life fresh and new to us for our enjoyment and pleasure. The seasons are all so wonderful! But when the flowers and foliage on the lane begin to change, I am reminded that change is a part of life.

King Solomon wrote “For everything, there is a season” (Ecclesiastes 3:1). This is so true in life. In our youth, we enjoy new beginnings through the Spring of life, but that carefree and wonderful time of life soon passes.

Spring with its sunshine and newness prepares us to enjoy the days of summer as we begin to enter a new time of responsibility and fullness of life. Autumn then comes without a whisper of warning as we find ourselves reflecting on everything that has passed in life. And then winter arrives with the inevitable prospect of closure.

Every season is a wonderful gift from God. Every experience and every road we travel is a journey.

In Jeremiah 29:11 God tells us, “For I know the plans I have for you, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”

God wants to walk with us through every season of life. Enriching us, He provides His Spirit for every need along the way. As we grow in His wisdom and apply His strength to our weaknesses we are able to overcome the trials of life. We can live in His peace and find contentment through all seasons, if we trust Him and love Him, even into eternity we shall be with Him.

In John 6:35 Jesus said, “I am the bread of life, he that comes to me shall never hunger, and he that believes on me shall never thirst.” Jesus gave us the perfect prescription for contentment and assurance of eternal life. His presence in your life can change everything through the forgiveness of sin and new life.

It’s now summer in Virginia. But what season of life are you walking through today?

I hope you will not let another summer come and go without reaching out to the Lord Jesus Christ. He will make every season of your life complete and full of contentment and hope. God is calling you today to a relationship with Him. I pray you will call upon His name today for truth, hope, and salvation.

The Bible tells us, “There is no other name given under heaven among men whereby we can be saved” (Acts 4:12). Today is the day of salvation.

Jesus said He would come back for His people and that could be yet today. I pray you choose Jesus while there is still time. Don’t be left behind.

May God bless you richly and often!

The Rev. Dalton Lilly is with Narrow Road Ministries in Fredericksburg.