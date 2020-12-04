LILLY: God's perfect gift is Jesus

Sometimes, I think that God must feel that way when we reject the wonderful and priceless gift that He gave to us so long ago.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When I ponder Christmas, I still experience and cherish the gift that was given by God over 2000 years ago in the small town of Bethlehem. The gift was Jesus, His only begotten son.

Yes, one starry special night in December He was born in a lowly stable next to the animals because there was no room that night anywhere in town where His mother could give birth to the child. He was born of the virgin Mary.

He was and is the Son of God, Emanuel, which means “God with us.” He was the One whom God sent to the world to be the perfect gift. He was the “Word,” the “Son of God,” “He became flesh and dwelt among us” (John 1:14).

He was the Messiah spoken of by God’s prophets 740 years earlier. Yes, Jesus, who after only 33 years of life on earth gave Himself, sinless, to a terrible wooden cross where He was scourged, beaten, and crucified for the sins of the world.

In His death He bled His precious perfect blood for every sin of man. In a tomb He was laid and on the third day He rose from the grave and conquered death for us all.