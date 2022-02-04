LILLY: How can I know God's will for my life?

I have been a Christian now for most of my life. My interaction with the Christian community is fairly extensive.

In talking with Christians, one of the things I hear most from them is “How do I know the will of God for my life?” Most live with a deep feeling inside that begs the question: Where do I fit into God’s plan?

The question can become overwhelming and even cause feelings of doubt about our salvation and relationship with God. The answer may sound simplistic and even frustrating but the pathway to knowing God’s will for our life is in His Word.

Many Christians attend church, listen to well-prepared sermons, sing church songs, and socialize with other Christians. But for some reason, they neglect the most important part of their walk with God—the part where we are supposed to spend quiet time alone with God and meditate on His Word.

Reading God’s Word and listening for His voice is central to our relationship with Him. This wonderful process is how God reveals Himself and His will for our lives.

I love God’s promise to His people in Jeremiah 33:3, “Call unto me, and I will answer thee, and show thee great and mighty things, which thou knowest not.” God continually stands ready in our presence to offer such knowledge, wisdom, and direction for our lives. But do we want it bad enough to slow down from our busy, confusing lives and listen to Him? ...Because that’s what it requires.

In 1 Peter 4:7-10 God’s Word speaks directly to the last days in which we are now living: “But the end of all things is at hand: be ye therefore sober and watch unto prayer. Above all things have fervent love among yourselves, for love shall cover the multitude of sins.”

This is an example of God’s clear guidance for all of us concerning His will for our lives. Loving others is a tall order. But are we willing to follow God’s directions when we know exactly what they are for us, personally?

His direction for our lives is not always easy. It requires discipline and courage. His commandments are intended to usher you into a place where you become the salt and the light of this darkened place called planet earth.

By our obedience to His will and direction in our life, we become the living example of Jesus. This transformation through His Holy Spirit then allows us to become an attraction to those in this world seeking the truth. This can only come from God.

In the final analysis, God is pleased when you ask and desire to know His will for your life. Knowing His will is essential to us. It is a question we absolutely must have answered to be at peace with God.

Knowing God’s will can only come from spending time with Him and meditating on His infallible Word. The short answer is to study your Bible, to understand God’s will for your life. When you begin to read it and ask for wisdom to understand, you will see it clearly.

God never meant for our relationship with Him to be complicated. It is a relationship of love. He loves you so much He gave His only Son, Jesus, to pay for every sin in your earthly life. To know and trust Him, and become like Him, is His desire for you. Through His Word and indwelling of His Holy Spirit, He will transform you daily to become more like Him.

I pray that you will ask Him into your life this very hour. Start reading His Word and listening for His voice, and you will know God’s will for your life.

May God bless you richly and often.

The Rev. Dalton Lilly is with Narrow Road Ministries in Fredericksburg.