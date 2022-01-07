LILLY: Jesus can bring real change to your life in 2022

When I think about ushering in a brand-new year, I think about new beginnings. I like to think about how I lived through the past year and what things I might like to change if I could live it all over again. I think we all do this in some degree by committing to those fateful new year resolutions.
Most of us like the idea of new beginnings, and the new year seems to be the perfect time for transition and change in our lives. Beginnings can be exciting, they hold potential, promise and possibilities. The truth is, beginnings actually start with endings. Most of us want to end some of the less desirable things in our life to begin pursuit of new things, and that requires change.
Change can come to our lives in so many ways. Maybe this year you will visit your friends and family more often. Maybe you will adopt a kitten. Maybe you will stop eating the foods that caused that bulge around the waistline. Maybe you will start to write that book. Maybe you will start giving more to others and maybe you will work on that temper, or grow some much-needed patience. Whatever it is that you are thinking about changing in your life, the new year is the perfect time to get those things started.
Change is interesting. As hard as we sometimes want to change, we find ourselves lacking the ability to accomplish it through our own strength. Our willpower most of the time is weak at best. We are easily called away from our goals through the distractions of this complicated world that we live in.
Did you know there is one who can help with new beginnings? God is the ultimate agent of spectacular new beginnings and transformation of all things in our lives now, and beyond. Did you know that God loves it when you and I ponder, and desire change in our lives? In fact, God is so excited about us changing things around that He offers help with our endeavors. He wants to be in the midst of our new beginnings.
The Bible says, “Call upon the name of the Lord and He will answer you and He will show you great and wonderful things you never knew” (Jeremiah 33:3). He is talking about you and the wonderful person that He has always intended you to be. Change is good in the eyes of God!
He offers you forgiveness of sin, new beginnings, and a new start in life.
The Bible tells us, “If any man turns to Jesus, he becomes a new man! All old things pass away, and he becomes completely new!” (2nd Corinthians 5:17)
Now that’s the kind of change we all need. Transformation by God is the segue to life more abundant in this world and into eternity.
When you call upon the name of Jesus, He brings newness to the most important and central part of your life—your heart. True life-changing transformation is only possible when we surrender our heart and our life to the one Jesus, Son of God. He came to the world to give us ultimate change and transformation. If we trust Him, He forgets our past and offers a perfect future through forgiveness of sin. He is the Son of God, Savior of the world. The only agent of truth, transformation, and eternal life. (John 14:6)
I pray you will turn to Jesus today for real change, that will make 2022 a new beginning for the rest of your life. Today is the day of salvation. Jesus is coming back soon. I pray He finds you with new beginnings, transforming daily through the power of His Spirit.
May God bless you amazingly and often.
The Rev. Dalton Lilly is with Narrow Road Ministries in Fredericksburg.