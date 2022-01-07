LILLY: Jesus can bring real change to your life in 2022

Did you know there is one who can help with new beginnings? God is the ultimate agent of spectacular new beginnings and transformation of all things in our lives now, and beyond. Did you know that God loves it when you and I ponder, and desire change in our lives? In fact, God is so excited about us changing things around that He offers help with our endeavors. He wants to be in the midst of our new beginnings.

The Bible says, “Call upon the name of the Lord and He will answer you and He will show you great and wonderful things you never knew” (Jeremiah 33:3). He is talking about you and the wonderful person that He has always intended you to be. Change is good in the eyes of God!

He offers you forgiveness of sin, new beginnings, and a new start in life.

The Bible tells us, “If any man turns to Jesus, he becomes a new man! All old things pass away, and he becomes completely new!” (2nd Corinthians 5:17)

Now that’s the kind of change we all need. Transformation by God is the segue to life more abundant in this world and into eternity.