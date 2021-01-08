LILLY: Jesus is the author of new beginnings

When I think about ushering in a brand-new year, I think about new beginnings.

I like to think about how I lived through the past year and what things I might like to change if I could live it all over again. I think we all do this to some degree by committing to those fateful new year resolutions.

We like the idea of new beginnings, and the new year seems to be the perfect time for transition and change in our lives. Beginnings can be exciting—they hold potential, promise and possibilities. The truth is, beginnings actually start with endings. We end some of the less desirable things in our life, to begin pursuit of new things through change.

Change can come to our lives in so many ways. Maybe this year you will visit your friends and family more often. Maybe you will adopt a kitten. Maybe you will stop eating the foods that caused that bulge around the waistline. Maybe you will start to write that book. Maybe you will start giving more to others and maybe you will work on that temper or grow some much-needed patience.

Whatever it is that you are thinking about changing in your life, the new year is the perfect time to get those things started.