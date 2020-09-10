LILLY: Jesus provides the light for the paths of life

My wife and I just returned from a road trip to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. We traveled by car the 1,000 miles there and as many on the return. It is quite a journey through mountains, valleys, forests, and farmlands of five states.
The trip was wonderful until the return. We found ourselves on the Ohio Turnpike at the end of day heading directly into a frightening storm. Hurricane Laura sent storm clouds clear across the Ohio valley that were now looming in our path ahead.
The sky grew black, clouds swirled, and rain could be seen filling the sky ahead. Headlights of cars and trucks emerged from the storm in the oncoming lanes, windshield wipers sloshing, lights flashing—searching through the wind and rain to find their way through the ever-present storm.
As the distance shortened between us and the storm, dark clouds drew closer. My hands gripped the steering wheel as I feared the storm we were about to enter.
But as I drove on, I remembered that we were not alone facing this frightening storm. My heart calmed as I realized the God who created the clouds, the wind, the lightening and the darkness iswas also the God who brings sunlight to our lives and was now with us, protecting us, keeping us safe from what was now on the road ahead.
He is the same God who calmed a storm on the Sea of Galilee for a boat full of frightened and doubting disciples 2,000 years ago. Now it was me and my wife in a small car and we were the ones facing the storm.
The frightened passengers in the boat did not know what would happen to them until Jesus spoke. His words alone: “Peace be still,” in the midst of a storm, calmed the waters. Where once-raging waves lunged in the midst of the storm, God’s presence alone brought peace to those who feared.
When our trust is in “El Shaddai,” the one God who created the heavens and earth, we can find peace in the midst of any storm that may come into our path.
“Your word Oh Lord is a lamp unto my feet and a light unto my path.” These words in Psalm 119:105 remind us that God is ever with us.
He protects us, lighting our way through darkness in the unpredictable world in which we live. We never know what we may face on the road ahead of us in life. Whether it be financial disaster, a broken home, loss of a loved one, sickness, loneliness, or confusion about what to do during the circumstances of life.
The Lord Jesus is a light unto our path. He promises to guide us and show us the way through all roads we travel here in this world.
In Deuteronomy 31:6 the Bible tells us, “He will not leave thee, or forsake thee.” You and I can count on God to always be with us. He will be present when we face trials and He will be there waiting when we leave this world.
It is His resurrection that will carry us to a place He has prepared for those who love, trust, and obey His commandments. He is the truth, the resurrection and life itself.
I pray that you will trust in Him today. He will bring salvation to your soul and He will be a lamp unto your feet on the winding road of life. Will you turn from sin, and trust in Jesus today for your salvation and for eternal life?
May God bless you amazingly and often.
The Rev. Dalton Lilly is with Narrow Road Ministries in Chancellorsville. Email him at debbndalt1@gmail.com.
