LILLY: Keeping God The First Love Of Your Life

When this happens, we break God’s heart, because He has called us out of the world. He wants us to live productively in the world, but to be focused on our spiritual life, which is above the world.

Through His Spirit we are to be focused on God and the things in life that He calls us to do each day. When we trusted Jesus and received His Grace and forgiveness of our sins we also committed to making Him the Lord of our life. Being Lord means He is first above all things. He is our first love.

To place God in the center of our life we must seek quiet time, to talk to God, to pray and to study His Word. We must loosen the grip of noise in our lives to quietly listen to what He is saying to us.

Finding a place in your daily schedule when you can hear God’s voice will change your entire day. We also have to understand that loving God and putting Him first, means putting other people and their needs first in our daily walk.

I love the scripture John 21:17—Jesus said to Peter, “Peter if you love me feed my sheep.”