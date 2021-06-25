LILLY: Keeping God The First Love Of Your Life

It is easy to become distracted in this world. It is also easy to forget what is really important to God. It seems effortless for us to gravitate toward the things of the world instead of the things of God.
In the book of Revelations, chapter 2, in speaking to the apostle John, Jesus was concerned about the early church in Ephesus. While the church did many things that were good, they had lost their first love.
God warns us about the danger of losing our first love. Are you losing your first love of God? Is your walk with God the most important thing in your life? Does His priorities still remain yours? These are serious questions we should ask ourselves often.
There are so many things in life that can distract us from centering on God. Our jobs are full of concerns and worries. We tend to our families and almost always have health issues to deal with.
The television beckons us 24 hours a day. With our modern technology we have a cell phone stuck in our hand, constantly tempting us to stay continually engaged. We even have electronic devices we can press into our ears to complete our total distraction.
If we are not careful, we can sink into a dark overload of the raging world we live in. It is so easy to fall into the cares of the world that distract us from God and a life that pleases Him. Our spiritual walk can easily become lost in the business of world living.
When this happens, we break God’s heart, because He has called us out of the world. He wants us to live productively in the world, but to be focused on our spiritual life, which is above the world.
Through His Spirit we are to be focused on God and the things in life that He calls us to do each day. When we trusted Jesus and received His Grace and forgiveness of our sins we also committed to making Him the Lord of our life. Being Lord means He is first above all things. He is our first love.
To place God in the center of our life we must seek quiet time, to talk to God, to pray and to study His Word. We must loosen the grip of noise in our lives to quietly listen to what He is saying to us.
Finding a place in your daily schedule when you can hear God’s voice will change your entire day. We also have to understand that loving God and putting Him first, means putting other people and their needs first in our daily walk.
I love the scripture John 21:17—Jesus said to Peter, “Peter if you love me feed my sheep.”
God wants us to minister to others and to be less self-centered. He urges us to love people and to invest our time and spirit in them by sharing our life with them. We become the salt and the light of the world when we live our lives in a way that demonstrates God’s goodness and kindness.
Jesus also said, “He that loves me keeps my commandments” (John 14:15). These are ways that we can revitalize our first love. Put God’s work first in your life. All the other things in life will be added unto you (Matt. 6:23.) This is God’s promise to us.
Why not start today making adjustments that will allow you to put God first above all things in your life. Let God always be your first love. Amen.
The Rev. Dalton Lilly is with
Narrow Road Ministries in Fredericksburg, Va.