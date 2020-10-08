LILLY: Kindness never goes out of style

But anger seems pervasive in our culture today. I wonder why there is so much anger and rudeness. But the more I ponder it; I consider a certain observation about our society in general.

We seem to have forgotten the moral value of simple kindness. Just being kind to others has diminished from our cultural landscape, and we need to bring it back so desperately to America. Kindness is simple, but it is powerful. An act of kindness can change people’s lives and their circumstances for the better, and sometimes in drastic ways you may never know. Kindness never grows old, and it never goes out of style.

My wife and I still open doors for folks whether man or woman, young or old. We still allow folks with fewer items ahead of us in the grocery line. We still help the elderly when they need it. We still speak to others we may not know.

Call us old fashioned, but that’s the way we were taught to be as children and that’s the way we are today. We were taught that kindness is a virtue from God and that people are important no matter how old they are or no matter what color they are.

We were taught that everyone in this world is a miracle created by God, deserving respect and love as human beings, even if you don’t know them. And yes, that includes those in the car next to you in traffic.