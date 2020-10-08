LILLY: Kindness never goes out of style

Have you noticed lately, there seems to be a lot of anger in our country?
People just seem angry to me. It’s manifest in their public behavior and the way they treat one another. I find myself saddened and appalled by it in my travels almost every day.
I was in traffic the other day and it was late afternoon. I try to avoid the roads at that time of day, but there I was, stuck in traffic. Road work ahead had caused the lanes to narrow, making matters even worse.
As traffic finally began to move, a frustrated lady alongside of me attempted to merge into the lane ahead. What I witnessed was so sad. Not one other person would allow her to enter the lane of traffic. Among gestures and nasty looks, all refused to let her in.
When I saw what they were doing, I slowed down and allowed her to enter into my lane. After I did so, I was flabbergasted, because I then became the moving target of their nasty looks and gestures. What had I done? It was as though I had committed an unpardonable roadway sin, instead of a thoughtful act of kindness to another human being.
As a child growing up in rural America, I don’t remember folks being like that. Most people were willing to help others in a dilemma. Kindness was usually the default response to those around you, and helping others was important. In fact, you were viewed as a bit odd if you didn’t reach out to help others.
But anger seems pervasive in our culture today. I wonder why there is so much anger and rudeness. But the more I ponder it; I consider a certain observation about our society in general.
We seem to have forgotten the moral value of simple kindness. Just being kind to others has diminished from our cultural landscape, and we need to bring it back so desperately to America. Kindness is simple, but it is powerful. An act of kindness can change people’s lives and their circumstances for the better, and sometimes in drastic ways you may never know. Kindness never grows old, and it never goes out of style.
My wife and I still open doors for folks whether man or woman, young or old. We still allow folks with fewer items ahead of us in the grocery line. We still help the elderly when they need it. We still speak to others we may not know.
Call us old fashioned, but that’s the way we were taught to be as children and that’s the way we are today. We were taught that kindness is a virtue from God and that people are important no matter how old they are or no matter what color they are.
We were taught that everyone in this world is a miracle created by God, deserving respect and love as human beings, even if you don’t know them. And yes, that includes those in the car next to you in traffic.
Galatians 5:22-24 tells us that the fruit of righteousness in our lives is love, joy, peace, patience and kindness, and even self-control. This God-inspired righteousness has no boundaries—In other words, you can be as kind and good and patient as you like toward others, and chances are, no one is going to be offended.
Turning our hearts toward Jesus and trusting in Him is the first step to forgiveness, peace, and a life of caring for others through God’s love and kindness.
May God bless you outrageously and often.
Rev. Dalton Lilly is with Narrow Road Ministries in Chancellorsville.
