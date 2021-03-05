LILLY: Only Jesus Christ can bring harmony to our chaotic world

The harmony and beauty of everything we enjoy are the dynamics of God’s glory throughout His creation.

Interestingly, harmony is the opposite of chaos. Chaos exists when there is no order or coordination. In chaos nothing comes together. Nothing works. In the absence of created normality and harmony everything falls apart.

That is the reason God has given us His Word. His ten commandments were given to mankind as guidance for a healthy and prosperous existence. They are the universal and timeless standard for right and wrong.

Unfortunately, here in America and around the world many have disregarded the Word of God and refuse to obey His commandments. When people of nations and their leaders disregard God’s Word, the result is nothing less than chaos—the opposite of God’s intended harmony.

If you disagree with this assessment then simply look at the world around you and the condition that it is in. Imagine how life would be if, instead, all people lived by God’s Word.

The good news is that it is never too late for anyone to turn to God for help.