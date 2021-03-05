LILLY: Only Jesus Christ can bring harmony to our chaotic world

Harmony is a wonderful thing. When we hear the word harmony, most of us think about music and the beautiful sound that occurs when voices and instruments blend together perfectly. Webster’s dictionary says harmony is a “pleasing arrangement of parts, with all things coming together through coordination.”
We think of harmony mostly in music, but harmony exists in every aspect of God’s creation. Harmony is all around us. It’s everywhere.
For example, the harmony of honey bees determine whether the entire world will have food supplies to exist for another year. Without pollination of plants there would be no food for human consumption. In other words, the world would starve without honey bees. What a small but vital part of creation!
Have you ever considered the harmony that exists in the depths of the oceans? Small one-cell animals invisible to the naked eye exist with mammals as large as 70-ton whales. Or the rising and the lowering of the ocean tides every day. All of these things are God’s creation and are held together in harmony by His sustaining power and glory.
Consider the harmony of the heavens and the world in which we live. The earth revolving every twenty-four hours to the minute gives us another day. The moon continues its thirty-day journey around earth, giving us a month. The stars remain in place and the four seasons continue their ballet one to another giving us the ice and snow of winter, the flowers of spring, the warmth of summer, and the colors of autumn.
The harmony and beauty of everything we enjoy are the dynamics of God’s glory throughout His creation.
Interestingly, harmony is the opposite of chaos. Chaos exists when there is no order or coordination. In chaos nothing comes together. Nothing works. In the absence of created normality and harmony everything falls apart.
That is the reason God has given us His Word. His ten commandments were given to mankind as guidance for a healthy and prosperous existence. They are the universal and timeless standard for right and wrong.
Unfortunately, here in America and around the world many have disregarded the Word of God and refuse to obey His commandments. When people of nations and their leaders disregard God’s Word, the result is nothing less than chaos—the opposite of God’s intended harmony.
If you disagree with this assessment then simply look at the world around you and the condition that it is in. Imagine how life would be if, instead, all people lived by God’s Word.
The good news is that it is never too late for anyone to turn to God for help.
In 2nd Chronicles 7:14, God pursues a right relationship with us His people: “If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear them from Heaven, and I will forgive their sins and heal their land.”
Our country and our government are ravaged with chaos because we have turned from God. If we want to live in prosperity and harmony then we must turn back to God and obey His Word immediately. This should be the priority of our government and our nation as a people.
I pray that today revival will begin with you and I. Will you trust in the name of Jesus the Messiah, turn from your sin, and follow the invitation that God has given the world?
The way of truth, salvation, and harmony is only through the Lord Jesus Christ—the one true God of all creation. “There is no other name under heaven in which we can be saved.” (Acts 4:12)
May God bless you amazingly and often.
The Rev. Dalton Lilly is with
Narrow Road Ministries in Chancellorsville. Reach him at