LILLY: Praising God: No more moments of silence!

Sometimes I feel like I don’t praise God enough. After all, He is the one and only true God. But if I believe that, which I do, then why don’t I speak of Him more, and give Him praise for all things in my life?

He brought the world and all its fullness into existence by simply speaking His Words (Gen. 1). He certainly is almighty, sovereign, and worthy of the praises of all creation. I could write a book about the sovereignty and holiness of God, but the Bible already does that.

The point is, that we are here for a purpose in this world. We are the creation of God and Him alone. Praising Him and thanking Him in all things should be a natural response to who He is.

Praise is important to God, and He is worthy of it. From His people, it is the testimony of His greatness, goodness, and sovereignty to the people around us. When we praise God, great and mighty things happen! People are changed.

What happens when we praise God? The Bible tells us, “You are Holy, enthroned in the praises of Israel” (Psalms 22:3). God inhabits the praises of His people. When we begin praising God He joins us, and His presence is with us, and He becomes more real to us and others. Did you know that God moves into action when we praise Him? This verse when translated in Hebrew actually means, “God dwells in the praises of His people.”

We should never take credit for what God does in our life or in the world. He alone is worthy of praise, and He dwells in this acknowledgment that is due to Him and Him alone.

We live not of ourselves, but we live because God has created us and sustains us through His goodness and Grace (Psalm 100:3). We belong to Him and Him alone. God hates a proud look and a deceitful heart (Prov. 6:16-19), but He is pleased when we acknowledge Him in truth and praise.

I love the passages in Acts 16:25 when the apostle Paul and Silas were arrested and locked up in the dungeon of a prison. Instead of crying and cursing their situation, they began praising God and singing hymns.

It was then at the midnight hour the jail shook, and doors were opened. God began to move in the midst of their praise and worship. In that same verse, we also see the words, “The prisoners were listening to them.” As a result of their praises during difficult and unbearable times, others heard them, observed them, and believed in the Lord Jesus Christ for their own salvation.

There is no time in this world for “moments of silence!” It is time for the church to stand up in boldness and reach out to please God in praise and worship—not just on the good days, but also in the midst of our worst circumstances.

On this side of heaven, we will never understand why bad things happen to good people in this world, but we know one thing. God is good, He loves us (John 3:16), and there is a purpose for everything that happens in life. We must remember, “The earth is the Lord’s and all its fullness, the world and those who dwell therein” (Psalm 24:1).

I hope that today you will praise God more in all things, even when life is hard and difficult to understand. Trust God with all your heart (Prov. 3:5) and give Him praise!

The world is watching the church. The world is listening. No more moments of silence! Let there be boldness through praise and worship from the Church to Jesus the Messiah—the one and only true God.

Amen.

The Rev. Dalton Lilly is with Narrow Road Ministries in Fredericksburg.