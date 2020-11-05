LILLY: Redemption and the value of a dollar

I immediately washed the dollar removing as many stains as I could. I gently repaired the edges and carefully taped the torn pieces together. When I had finished, it was ready for a trip to the bank.

Arriving at the teller’s window, a young lady smiled at my repair job making note of the dollar’s weathered condition. “It must have had a rough life,” she noted. She placed it in a drawer and redeemed my old dollar for a brand-new crisp one-dollar bill. It may not sound like much now, but it was a lot to me in 1969.

Thinking back to that place in time reminds me of another great story of redemption between us and God. Did you know God sees you and I not for what we are right now, but for the full potential in life that He can bring to us through His love and redeeming grace?

We may feel sometimes like a lost dollar bill, forgotten in some dark place, torn, and covered with the stains of the past. You may think your condition and circumstances are hopeless, but that is not true. God sees you in that place where you are, and He wants to restore you through the beauty of His redemption. God has always known you, and He has plans for you even from your conception (Jeremiah 29:11).