LILLY: Redemption and the value of a dollar

Has anyone bought a candy bar lately?
If not, don’t be surprised when you find the cost of a small candy bar is over a dollar. Candy bars have gotten much smaller, and so has the value of the dollar. I remember when you could buy a candy bar for ten cents and a bottle of soda for fifteen cents. I guess those days are gone for good.
While everything around us is changing, the value of certain things in life also changes. But hasn’t the value of things always been a matter of personal perspective? What amount a person is willing to pay for something pretty much determines its worth.
I remember buying my first car when I was back in high school. It was a 1963 Pontiac. I bought it from my uncle at the very discounted price of four hundred dollars. I couldn’t wait to get my first car home and go through every inch of it cleaning, waxing, and shining it.
As I began vacuuming and cleaning the seats and carpet, I went through every crevice I could find. Reaching under the seats my fingers pulled back dust, dirt, and a ton of unknown things, but way back under the front seat, to my surprise, I raked back a wadded and wrinkled up dollar bill.
The dollar bill was hardly recognizable. Over the years it had been lost back under the car seat in a dark dusty corner. Covered with dust and dirt, it was stained and faded, its edges were rough and torn. The dollar that I had just found was hardly spendable, but in spite of its condition, I knew what it was worth.
I immediately washed the dollar removing as many stains as I could. I gently repaired the edges and carefully taped the torn pieces together. When I had finished, it was ready for a trip to the bank.
Arriving at the teller’s window, a young lady smiled at my repair job making note of the dollar’s weathered condition. “It must have had a rough life,” she noted. She placed it in a drawer and redeemed my old dollar for a brand-new crisp one-dollar bill. It may not sound like much now, but it was a lot to me in 1969.
Thinking back to that place in time reminds me of another great story of redemption between us and God. Did you know God sees you and I not for what we are right now, but for the full potential in life that He can bring to us through His love and redeeming grace?
We may feel sometimes like a lost dollar bill, forgotten in some dark place, torn, and covered with the stains of the past. You may think your condition and circumstances are hopeless, but that is not true. God sees you in that place where you are, and He wants to restore you through the beauty of His redemption. God has always known you, and He has plans for you even from your conception (Jeremiah 29:11).
To Him you are worth more than any treasure in the world. He wants to renew your life, forgive your sin, and give you a future of light and hope for eternity.
Won’t you call on the name of Jesus now and be saved (Romans 10:13)? Invite Him into your life. He alone will forgive your sin and restore your life with a peace beyond all understanding. Jesus the Messiah is coming back soon for His people just as He said He would, don’t wait another moment.
May God bless you amazingly and often.
The Rev. Dalton Lilly is with
Narrow Road Ministries in Fredericksburg.
