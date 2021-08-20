LILLY: Some assembly required: Follow directions carefully

I have a confession to make. I am not good at following or even reading directions. I am that guy who opens the box, throws the parts on the floor, looks at the pictures and gets right down to putting things together.
In today’s world many of us hardly wait for anything. We can order things online and they show up at our door sometimes the next day. But I really am that guy! The one who opens the box and the words “some assembly needed” don’t frighten me in the least.
But I have to make another confession. My over-confidence and zealous behavior have caused problems in the past. I have learned the signs of “reassembly needed.”
Some of the tell-tail signs are that things don’t exactly fit—another sure sign is that parts are left over. Finally, the last and worst sign is when the recipient of your assembly says, “This thing doesn’t work.”
Well, I guess most of us would agree that self-confidence in this world is a good thing, but there is also a time to apply a little restraint and caution and to follow directions closely.
Did you know that these principals are also very true in our spiritual life? God’s Word tells us in Proverbs 14:12, “There is a way that seems right unto a man but the end there of are the ways of death.”
As people we tend to always think we know what is best for us in our lives, and we make a lot of decisions based on the wrong reasons. We tend to think we always know the right way to approach things in life but without God’s directions we often fail. The signs of failure are much the same as assembling things out of the box without directions.
Our ways of living don’t always fit, and we find that without God in our decision-making process many of our intended purposes in life are missing. It’s not a surprise that things we think make us whole are the very things that disassemble and ruin our life. We desire success and happiness but even if we achieve these things we lack contentment.
Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth and life” (John 14:6). Having God in the center of our life brings total contentment.
Finding the absolute truth and the right way in life comes by knowing Jesus through a personal relationship. Until we find Jesus we are assembling our life without direction. There are many who will give advice about every aspect of your life but in the final analysis, real truth about anything comes from God.
The Bible is God’s Word, packed with every detail we need for sound direction in our lives. By reading God’s Word we find truth, guidance for purpose, contentment, and prosperity. God’s word is the complete manual for operation for all mankind. After all, you and I are His creation. It would be prudent for us to read His instructions to us for life.
So, if you are wondering today why things in your life may not be working like they should, or if you feel like some things deep inside your soul are missing, you can turn to Jesus for missing parts.
He is the one who created you and He loves you. He desires a relationship with you to provide everything you need for a perfect and content life—not just here in this world, but for eternity. Why not ask God for directions, and invite Jesus into your life today?
Jesus is coming back to the world very soon as He said He would. Are you ready to meet Him in the hour and moment He returns?
May God bless you richly and often.
The Rev. Dalton Lilly is with
Narrow Road Ministries in Fredericksburg, Va.