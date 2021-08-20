LILLY: Some assembly required: Follow directions carefully

I have a confession to make. I am not good at following or even reading directions. I am that guy who opens the box, throws the parts on the floor, looks at the pictures and gets right down to putting things together.

In today’s world many of us hardly wait for anything. We can order things online and they show up at our door sometimes the next day. But I really am that guy! The one who opens the box and the words “some assembly needed” don’t frighten me in the least.

But I have to make another confession. My over-confidence and zealous behavior have caused problems in the past. I have learned the signs of “reassembly needed.”

Some of the tell-tail signs are that things don’t exactly fit—another sure sign is that parts are left over. Finally, the last and worst sign is when the recipient of your assembly says, “This thing doesn’t work.”

Well, I guess most of us would agree that self-confidence in this world is a good thing, but there is also a time to apply a little restraint and caution and to follow directions closely.

Did you know that these principals are also very true in our spiritual life? God’s Word tells us in Proverbs 14:12, “There is a way that seems right unto a man but the end there of are the ways of death.”